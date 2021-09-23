Meadville Community Theatre opens its 2021-2022 season with "Private Lives" by Noël Coward.
This comedy will be presented Oct. 1-10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main Street, Meadville. Tickets are $11 for students and seniors, and $13 for adults and can be purchased at www.mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
"Private Lives" is a truly timeless comedy. A divorced couple finds out that they are honeymooning at the same hotel with their new spouses. Though their prior relationship failed, they discover that they still have feelings for each other. Old resentments crop up, alliances are formed and dissolve, and it is clear that everyone is making everything about themselves.
Is it believable that this play was written almost 100 years ago? It is true. Director Joe Galbo says, “Coward wrote 'Private Lives' after the last pandemic and first 'war to end all wars.' Ironically, it was written while he was recovering from influenza in Shanghai.”
The play first opened in 1930, and it is as relatable now as it was then.
Bringing the hilarity to stage is a cast of five. Sarah Youngblood and Dan Winston play Amanda and Elyot, Mitchell King plays Victor, Lisa Sperry plays Sybil, and Tess DeStefano plays Louise.
And Galbo couldn’t be happier about this talented group.
“They brilliantly recapture Coward’s timelessly uncertain post-pandemic 1920’s Europe right here in good old 2021 Meadville," he said.
The actors also couldn’t be happier. Winston says that he “is thrilled to be part of bringing live theater back to Meadville and is honored to be doing so with such a talented and generous cast and crew.” This sentiment is repeated over and over throughout all who are involved with this production.
Celebrate the return of live theater with Meadville Community Theatre this October.