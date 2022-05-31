Nine-year-old Matthias Kightlinger and his brother Ethan, 11, had the day off from school Monday, but they were ready when faced with a pop quiz in Diamond Park after the Memorial Day parade.
Asked what the holiday meant to them, neither wasted any time in answering.
“It’s for celebrating those who died for our country,” Matthias said.
Ethan, who’s interested in the possibility of serving in the military someday, said, “It’s nice to go and honor the people who fell so we could be free.”
The brothers were among several hundred area residents who turned out to watch the first Memorial Day parade in Meadville since 2019 and who afterward made their way to the park for the traditional observance that was continued over the past two years with pandemic-related modifications.
The theme of this year’s ceremony was “Remembrance of the War on Terror” and, in a newly added feature of the observance, it included a reading of the names of the five Crawford County residents to have been killed in that conflict: James Mowris, Robert Fike, David Veverka, Timothy Lauer and Steven McHenry.
While a handful of masks were evident among crowd members, the ceremony seemed in virtually all respects a return to the pre-pandemic norm. Included was the return of Meadville Area Senior High School students: the Bulldogs marching band once again performed in the parade and during the observance, the school’s newly-elected governor and lieutenant governor read the Gettysburg Address and the classic war poem “In Flanders Field,” respectively.
During the brief pause between the parade and the observance, as Diamond Park filled with spectators, some in uniforms of days past, mom Adrienne Kightlinger, wearing a star-and-stripes-themed outfit, said it was no mistake her sons were familiar with the idea that Memorial Day is much more than a day off. Kightlinger, who enlisted in the Army when she was 17, explained that it’s a topic the family has covered before.
Family connections to the military were evident throughout Diamond Park.
In the shade on eastern half of the park, the Yates family of Meadville — parents Alison and Jared and kids Chance, 10, and E.J., 10 months — were attending the observance to show their support for the troops in general and for those who had lost their lives in particular, Jared said.
Alison Yates said many of their family members had served in the military and she had spent almost six years in the Army as a PATRIOT missile operator and maintainer. Having lost several friends in the military, Yates said the observance offered a good opportunity to remember them.
Despite such losses, Yates said she looked back at her service fondly.
“I don’t think I’d be where I am today if I didn’t serve,” she said.
A similar theme was sounded by Luther Manus, 94, of Erie. Before he spent more than 20 years in the Army, graduating from Gannon University between stints in the service — before he spent nearly 20 years as a counselor with Erie School District — before he spent several more decades operating Manus Sunoco Mini Mart in Erie — Manus lived in Meadville for several years in the mid-1940s.
He attended Second District Elementary and then Meadville High School for a time but dropped out when he was 15. After time working a series of jobs, the military came calling.
“When I got drafted, it opened up the door to a world that I never dreamed of,” Manus told the crowd, recalling voyages to Hawaii, the Phillipines and Japan in the late 1940s. Drawing on the opportunities that opened to him as a result of his service, Manus emphasized the importance of unity.
After attending Gannon and serving briefly as an officer, Manus lost his job as part of steep post-Korean War staff cuts, he said, so he re-enlisted. Eventually he served as a senior noncommissioned officer in Vietnam before retiring in 1971.
His service in Vietnam made him appreciate the national motto, “In God we trust.”
“When you’re in a combat zone, you do trust in God — you want to come home and you want him to keep you safe so you can get home,” Manus said, drawing applause from the crowd.
But perhaps the most lasting lesson from his time in Vietnam had to do with his knowledge of himself.
“It’s a simple one. It’s called love yourself and love your neighbor as you love yourself,” he said. “I can tell you, you have to fall ferociously in love with yourself because if you do not, you can’t give to anyone else the love you don’t have for yourself.
“Let’s get our love back in our hearts,” he continued, “and let’s stop our nonsense of being separated and against each other.”
