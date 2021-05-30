The Meadville Climate Action Plan will host a virtual discussion Tuesday on the topic of “How should Meadville expand walking, biking, electric vehicles and other climate friendly mobility options?”
The public is invited to participate in the online meeting, which will take place via videoconference from 6:30 to 8 p.m., according to an announcement posted to the city’s Facebook page.
“Public input and engagement are keys to Climate Action Plan development and we hope you can participate in this upcoming discussion,” the announcement stated. “Plan input can also be provided by completing the CAP survey located on the Meadville City website www.cityofmeadville.org.”
The meeting can be joined online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83740653598. Links are also available via the events listing on the city’s Facebook page or at www.cityofmeadville.org.