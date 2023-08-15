Meadville will launch its annual paving project next week as state-funded work continues on Park Avenue, according to an announcement from the city on Monday.
The city’s paving work will include all of Bessemer Street, several relatively short streets in their entirety, and two city-owned parking lots. The ongoing work on Park Avenue stretches about 1.2 miles from Linden to Baldwin streets.
The work to be performed next week will provide new surfaces for all of Beechwood Drive, Maple Lane, Northwood Drive, Valley View Drive and Westview Drive. The project will also include paving of Federal Court from Chestnut to Arch Street and Randolph Lane from Liberty Street to Waelde Court.
The parking lots to be paved consist of one located north of Chestnut Street and adjacent to the Academy Theatre and another located at the intersection of Market and Pine streets, adjacent to Howick Motor Sales Body Shop.
The paving, with the exception of Bessemer Street, was approved by Meadville City Council in May. It will cost about $242,000 and will be performed by Shields Asphalt Paving Inc. of Valencia.
City Council approved the Bessemer Street project in April. The $197,000 project will also be performed by Shields. The project will resurface nearly the entire length of Bessemer Street, about six-tenths of a mile stretching from just west of French Creek Parkway, where the road crosses the tracks of the Western New York & Pennsylvania Railroad, to where the road terminates at Mead Avenue.
Unlike the city’s other paving work, which will entail milling and paving, the work on Bessemer Street will involve asphalt resurfacing only. Milling is the removal of the top layer of existing pavement. The Academy Theatre parking lot will be milled and paved while the Howick lot will be paved.
The work on Bessemer Street comes more than three years after the completion of a major waterline replacement along the street and is related to plans for developing a French Creek heritage and entertainment district. The effort being led by the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County is a multi-tiered plan to transform the general area along Bessemer Street and French Creek by creating an environment that will foster a multitude of uses.
All of the city’s paving work will be paid for using funds borrowed for capital projects. In 2021, council approved a bond issue of $4.1 million to provide about half of the funding for a three-year capital plan that included plans for more than $2 million in asphalt resurfacing, asphalt repaving of brick streets, curb replacement and accessible ramp replacement work. The paving planned for this year consists entirely of asphalt resurfacing.
In recent years, the city has generally paid for its paving with a combination of borrowed capital funds, federal funds designated for areas of poor to moderate income, or federal funds designated for certain state highway networks. Roadwork has also been supported by revenue from city taxes and the city’s stormwater fund.
The major project currently underway on Park Avenue includes $200,000 in city stormwater funds for replacement of approximately 45 stormwater drains along the affected portion of the roadway. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is also spending approximately $116,500 for the catch basin replacement portion of the project. The Park Avenue paving is part of a larger $3.4 million Department of Transportation project that includes additional work in Woodcock and Rome townships and Blooming Valley Borough, and is being performed by Lindy Paving Inc. of New Galilee.
The stormwater work on Park Avenue is expected to continue into September, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesman. The final coat of asphalt will be applied once the catch basin replacements have been completed.
