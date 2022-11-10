Where the funds will come from is not yet certain, but the Meadville Area Recreation Complex will receive a contribution from the city of Meadville next year, City Manager Maryann Menanno told City Council members Wednesday.
The funding source is expected to be something other than the city’s annual general fund operating budget, which has traditionally provided an annual contribution to support the complex.
“The MARC will be fine,” Menanno said after council’s midday study session. “No matter what happens, they will have their $125,000.”
The assurances come a week after Menanno delivered the city’s preliminary 2023 budget to council members with a stark message on the thick binder’s first page: The budget proposal “only through the use of $642,118 in ARPA money, a 2 mill tax increase, and no transfer to the Recreation Authority,” Menanno’s introduction states before adding in bold print, “Without these items, the 2023 preliminary draft budget is out of balance by $995,118.”
While current plans eliminate the annual $125,000 payment to the authority that oversees the MARC from the city’s 2023 operating budget, Menanno expressed confidence that the money would be supplied. The city’s 2022 contribution constituted 14 percent of the facility’s budget; the 2023 contribution makes up nearly 15 percent of the facility’s projected 2023 revenues.
When Councilwoman Autumn Vogel asked if the city had secured alternative sources for the MARC payment “in writing,” Menanno replied, “Not at this moment.”
“I would rather not say in a public session what those avenues are,” she continued, “but I think there’s some very good likelihood that that will come to fruition.”
The funds, Menanno also pointed out, had been included in the MARC’s preliminary budget.
Donna Cessna, a long time volunteer on the board that oversees the MARC, expressed skepticism regarding the reassurances. Cessna was one of three MARC officials who attended the meeting and addressed council regarding the complex.
Cessna acknowledged that the city had plans to supply the usual amount through a source other than the city’s general fund, but suggested that MARC officials need to know where the funds are coming from.
“You can’t ask us to approve a budget with $125,000 from the city of Meadville with us not being in your budget. That doesn’t make any sense,” Cessna said. “It’s got to be solid before we can approve a budget.”
Mayor Jaime Kinder said it was understandable that people were concerned about MARC funding after the release of the city’s preliminary budget.
“We had it written, right, in this thing that people can see and they can feel and it’s tangible, and then we’re coming back and saying no, that’s not what we really mean,” Kinder said.
Later in the meeting, Kinder offered her own assurances regarding the city’s MARC funding. “We have every faith in putting the money in,” she said. “Meadville supports the MARC and this council is behind you guys.”
Before diving into how the MARC will be funded, council’s study session began with a demonstration of newly acquired budget simulator that will allow community members to explore the city’s preliminary spending plans, making their own adjustments to taxes, staff pay and other allocations. The “Balancing Act” software will be part of three upcoming public information sessions on the budget and can also be accessed online through a link on the city’s homepage, cityofmeadville.org, or at meadville.abalancingact.com/city-proposed-2023-budget.
The simulator allows users to decrease funds for the police, if they wish, but it also reminds them that reducing the $3.5 million budgeted for police personnel expenses by $130,000 will mean the elimination of one police officer position. If users instead opt to increase funding for police personnel, a green bar at the top of the screen immediately turns red. “You are in deficit,” it reads.
The simulator will remain available through Nov. 29, Menanno said.
The first of three public information sessions on the city’s 2023 budget takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the City Building, 894 Diamond Park.
