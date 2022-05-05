After a two-year-development plan, multiple presentations to the Meadville Planning and Zoning Commission and Meadville City Council, more than six months set aside for public input, and more than 35 minutes of sometimes contentious discussion Wednesday, council members have decided that more public input and further discussion are needed before they can vote on a proposed climate action plan.
The decision came after a motion by Councilwoman Autumn Vogel to vote on the proposal Wednesday failed to receive a second.
Instead, council encouraged anyone with comments or questions about the climate action plan, which is available online at cityofmeadville.org/plansreports, to send their thoughts to City Manager Maryann Menanno within the next two weeks.
The 97-page plan was recommended for consideration and adoption by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in March and includes a wide variety of strategies for education and consideration. Chief among them would be the formation of an environmental advisory council staffed by volunteers that would develop policy proposals for possible approval by council in a manner similar to the way the commission and other city boards operate.
The additional time for public input will give city staff members an additional two weeks to update the proposed plan. Mayor Jaime Kinder said council would plan to vote on the plan at its June 1 meeting, when it would be the primary item on the agenda for discussion.
“Let’s get, I guess, intimate with this climate action,” Kinder said as the discussion drew to a close.
It was a discussion that featured skepticism from council members Jim Roha and Larry McKnight, who both expressed opposition to the plan, and growing frustration from Vogel, who reiterated the long sequence of volunteer efforts that produced the plan with support from the state, as well as the multiple occasions that council members and community members have had to shape the proposal.
“I’m opposed to the fact that it is only the city of Meadville in this climate action plan,” Roha said, arguing that such an effort should be regional in nature or at least county-wide. “If you want to drive wage earners and homeowners out of the city and increase your number of renters, this would be a good way of doing it.”
McKnight said the climate action plan was “a good thing,” but that given its declining population, what the city really needed was a plan to bring jobs into the city.
“We need to pay more attention to bringing business and revenue to here,” McKnight said.
Vogel suggested that attracting jobs and acting on the climate action plan were not mutually exclusive.
“We need to do both things, but what we have in front of us tonight is a proposed plan for the climate piece,” Vogel said. Similarly, she added, while a regional or county-wide approach might be desirable, council was not in a position to approve such work, but it was in a position to approve a plan for the city.
Vogel also warned that postponing action would essentially amount to voting against the plan.
“I’ve learned after two years on council that waiting on something means you just don’t take action,” she said. “You vote it down just by deferring it.”
Matt Bethurem, a professor of environmental science and sustainability at Allegheny College professor who was part of the task force that developed the plan, attended the meeting and answered several of the questions that came up during council’s discussion. After the meeting Bethurem said he was surprised by the skepticism the plan received.
He speculated that some of the objections arose from semantics — in particular the plan’s use of the term “policy,” an issue that came up several times during the discussion. A better term, he said, would be “goals” with no penalties if the city does not meet them. The plan calls for the city to establish an environmental advisory council that would explore possible policies. Before any policies would be enacted, they would have to be approved by council, a point emphasized by the city’s attorney during council’s discussion.
As for public input, Bethurem said the task force was open to anyone who was interested and it offered numerous opportunities for input, including about six events last summer held in locations throughout the city. At the same time, he acknowledged that the events were not well attended, speculating that the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to a low participation rate.
But when Vogel amended her motion during the meeting to adopt the plan “as a set of goals for the city of Meadville,” she still found no takers who would second the motion.
Instead, discussion will continue when council meets at 6 p.m. June 1.