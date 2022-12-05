Meadville City Council on Wednesday will consider two agenda items that have already been the focus of attention for months.
Council will vote on preliminary approval for the 2023 budget, which is expected to include a tax increase of 2 mills.
Council also will vote on preliminary approval of an ordinance that establishes a program to register, inspect and license rental properties in the city.
The program, which has been a topic of discussion for City Council as a whole as well as council’s subcommittee on housing and economic development and periodically throughout the year, has drawn consistent support from four members. In fact, Mayor Jaime Kinder, Deputy Mayor Larry McKnight and council members Gretchen Myers and Autumn Vogel all made the establishment of such a program a key part of their various campaigns for office.
Councilman Jim Roha has criticized the proposal, saying that it’s unneeded since the city already has an inspection process driven by tenant complaints and arguing that it wouldn’t make sense for a program to single out rental properties over issues that could be identical to issues in owner-occupied properties nearby.
Supporters of program have countered by pointing to reports of tenants being unwilling to report serious concerns due to fears of retaliatory eviction by landlords and by comparing the proposed program to restaurant inspections: Commercial kitchens are inspected regularly, but kitchens in private homes are not, the analogy goes, just as rental properties operating as a business should be inspected while the need to inspect owner-occupied homes is less compelling.
City Council’s business on Wednesday begins with a public budget hearing at 5:45 p.m. The hearing offers the latest opportunity for public input into the $11.5 million budget proposed for 2023.
A series of three two-hour public information sessions on the budget held in mid-November drew a total of six people, two of whom were members of the authority that oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. An online budget simulator available through the city’s website for most of November saw 16 valid responses from city residents, owners of property in the city or community members employed within the city.
The preliminary budget is down slightly from the $11.8 million 2022 budget adopted last year, but is slightly higher than the $10.9 million the city anticipates actually spending this year.
The 2023 budget bridges a deficit of nearly $1 million through a combination of one-time infusions of cash, a tax increase and cost savings. The most significant factors are $642,000 in federal pandemic relief and a 2-mill property tax hike expected to generate nearly $330,000. Changes to the city’s medical plan will reduce the projected cost by $180,000, and there will also be a savings of $12,000 for the city’s worker’s compensation coverage. About $33,000 will be borrowed from the city’s rate stabilization fund, a “rainy-day” account established in the 1990s using proceeds from the sale of the city’s sewer system.
The budget includes the city’s usual contribution of $125,000 to the MARC, which had been left out of the initial budget proposal. Menanno had expressed confidence in early budget discussions that an alternative source for the funding would be determined but declined to identify the source until the funds were committed. Last month, council directed Menanno to put the expense back in the budget as a way of showing the city’s commitment to the complex.
Four members of council have said they would vote to approve the budget and its 2-mill tax increase. The fifth, Roha, said he would consider going as high as 1.5 mills. If the city’s property tax rate is increased from 22.92 mills to 24.92, the owner of a property assessed at $25,000, the average assessed value of residential properties in the city, will see their annual tax bill go from the current $573 to $623 — an increase of nearly 9 percent.
It would be the third time since 2009 that city property taxes have gone up, offset by one decrease of 0.5 mills in 2013. In 14 years, the rate will have gone from 20.92 mills to 24.92, an increase of 19 percent. The most recent increase was a 1-mill bump in 2020. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index calculator, the buying power of $100 in January 2009 is equivalent to the buying power of about $141 in October 2022, the most recent period for which data is available.
Council’s regular meeting will begin after the budget hearing and will include the first and second readings of the budget ordinance and the accompanying tax levy as well as the first and second readings of the residential rental registration and licensing ordinance. Third and final approval for all three measures is scheduled for council’s Dec. 21 meeting.
