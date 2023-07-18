Meadville City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of suing Crawford County in hopes of forcing the first full-scale countywide reassessment of property values since the year Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first walked on the moon.
“I hate the fact that we feel it is necessary to file a lawsuit,” Councilman Jim Roha, whose comparison of property assessments proved persuasive to other council members, said after the meeting. “But we really don’t see any other recourse. Based on what has been happening over the last 30 or 40 years, it seems like it’s the only way to initiate some action.”
What has been happening with regard to Crawford County reassessment over recent decades is largely nothing. In 1985, the values established 16 years earlier — in 1969 — were updated by applying a flat multiplier of 2.7 across the board, but no true assessment was conducted. Other updates have occurred on a case-by-case basis, but the county’s more than 61,000 assessments remain for the most part unchanged.
The resulting situation, lawyer Tim Wachter told council members, means that over time the assessments have become so outdated that they have become unconstitutional. Wachter’s firm, Knox Law Firm of Erie, commissioned a mass appraisal study of county property assessments he said, and the report argues that a reassessment is long overdue.
“We are of the opinion based upon this report and due to the passage of time, that the tax base within Crawford County is in violation of the uniformity code of the Pennsylvania Constitution,” Wachter said.
Wachter said the next step would be to draft legal motions and a complaint for the lawsuit.
“If the county wanted to have some conversations in the interim, we’d be open to have those conversations and I think they’re aware of that,” he said after the meeting.
Asked how much such a lawsuit might cost the city, Wachter said an accurate estimate was difficult to come up with and was largely dependent on how strenuously the county might fight such an action.
The initial complaint, he added, might require 20 to 30 hours of work. Most of the firm’s work for the city is billed at $200 per hour.
