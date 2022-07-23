Meadville City Council this week gave final approval to the creation of an Environmental Advisory Committee (EAC).
The 4-1 vote means the ordinance will take effect Aug. 10. Councilman Jim Roha voted against the ordinance, as he had in two preliminary approval votes.
Councilwoman Autumn Vogel, the most vocal supporter of the ordinance, said that the city can accept applications from those interested in serving on the seven-member committee before the ordinance takes effect.
After the Wednesday meeting, Assistant City Manager Katie Wickert said that the city would issue a press release when it was ready to accept applications. Several details, such as when the committee will meet, must be determined before that happens.
The EAC will be made up of volunteers, like other authorities, boards and committees (ABCs) appointed by City Council such as the Zoning Hearing Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission. Some of those ABC organizations are limited to city residents, but the EAC will be open to residents, property owners and city taxpayers generally, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. The goal was to create a broader pool of potential candidates to serve on the committee, she said.
Prospective applications will be reviewed and candidates interviewed by a panel likely featuring one or two council members and a city staffer.
The EAC’s mission will be to determine how best to prioritize and implement goals outlined in the climate action plan adopted by City Council last month.
“The EAC ensures that our climate action plan doesn’t just sit on a shelf,” Vogel said following preliminary approval of the committee earlier this month.
As its name suggests, the EAC’s role is advisory. While it can recommend policies and pursue funding, council will be responsible for taking acton on those recommendations.
The ordinance approved Wednesday includes a specific clause noting that it “does not in any way commit the city to make any appropriation or payment to or for the benefit of the EAC, furtherance of the climate action plan or similar initiatives.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
