Meadville City Council last week unanimously approved a listing agreement for the city-owned commercial units in the Kepler Condominiums, 890 Market St.
The listing agreement with Erie-based Altair Real Estate Services Inc. does not include an asking price.
“This agreement is for contracting with Altair to look into selling the Kepler commercial units,” City Manager Maryann Menanno told council members before the vote on Wednesday. “This does not commit the city to selling, but gives Altair permission to start soliciting purchasers for the property.”
After the meeting Menanno said that Altair would gauge the market to determine an appropriate price for the four units.
“Council will see if whatever comes back is an acceptable price to them and if it makes sense to sell it at that point,” Menanno said.
The commission on any sale will be 4 percent if Altair procures the buyer or 5 percent if a co-broker finds the buyer.
The current sellers’ market in real estate influenced the decision to list the property, but Menanno also said the possibility of selling the Kepler commercial space has been under discussion since 2019.
The city took title to the ground floor commercial space in the Kepler building in 2012. The property was then managed by Meadville Redevelopment Authority until late 2019, when City Council eliminated the RDA’s staff and terminated the agreement, according to City Council’s meeting minutes.
The motivation for selling the property, according to Menanno, was influenced by the belief that cities in general “are not great landlords.”
“It’s always better for the private sector to have those properties than municipalities,” Menanno said.
The 2022 city budget projects $105,000 in rental income from the four current units with net operating income of about $28,000. The unit occupied by Shafer Law Firm, which the city employs as its legal representative for most matters, consists of several units that had previously been separate, according to Menanno.
While municipalities may not make the best landlords, according to Menanno, she said the city plans to continue its ownership of the Victor C. Leap Commonwealth Office Building. The 63,000-square-foot building has just one tenant, the northwest office of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and brings in about $1.26 million in rent each year. The DEP’s current 10-year lease was only finalized after the city agreed to extensive renovations, including a new heating and air conditioning system and a new roof. The roof project is still ongoing, according to Menanno. Design is complete, but supply chain issues may delay completion until 2023, she said.
“We’d like to keep that one — we put a lot of money into that building,” Menanno said. “When you have a consistent tenant with a very long-term lease, it makes things a lot easier.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.