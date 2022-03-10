With an eye toward blight and its potential to stifle redevelopment, Meadville City Council members on Wednesday turned their attention toward land banks.
In a public information session with consultants from the Center for Community Progress, a Flint, Michigan-based nonprofit, council members explored whether a land bank would be a viable option for the city and whether such an option would make sense.
Calling a land bank “one tool that complements the ones” already available to the city, Winnie Branton said that a land bank would offer powers not available through municipal actions such as eminent domain and condemnation or organizations like Meadville Redevelopment Authority.
“The key power that drives most communities to form a land bank is a land bank’s ability to priority bid at judicial sales in order to acquire properties,” Branton said. “That is the key power that most Pennsylvania land banks were formed to use.”
Land banks are typically used by nonprofits or municipal agencies like the Redevelopment Authority to return vacant, abandoned or blighted properties to the tax rolls.
But for land banks to be effective, Branton explained, it requires cooperation with a county tax claim bureau and other taxing bodies — in this case, Crawford County and Crawford Central School District.
Cooperation with other taxing bodies is necessary because a “land bank can get 50 percent of the real property taxes for up to five years” when a property it purchases and resells returns to the tax rolls, Center for Community Progress senior adviser Kim Graziani told council.
The incentive for taxing bodies to give as much as half of the tax revenue they would normally expect to a land bank comes from the prospect of redevelopment. Land banks, Graziani said, tend to be “hyper-focused on the properties that really are causing the most harm.”
Since such properties are not generating any tax revenue at all, so the thinking goes, half of something is significantly better than all of nothing. Even so, land banks almost always require public subsidy in order to operate, according to Granton, because “they are picking the properties rejected by the market.”
One common objection to land banks concerns the priority they receive at judicial sales, which are typically open to the public. Land banks allow nonprofits or governmental bodies like redevelopment authorities to “cut the line,” this line of argument claims, and cuts entrepreneurs out of the process in doing so.
As a result, the consultants said, the entities must not only work with other taxing bodies but must “engage the community to figure out what its priorities are.”
Pennsylvania is one of 16 states with legislation enabling land banks, according to Center for Community Progress. About 270 land banks can be found nationwide, 25 of them in Pennsylvania. If Meadville formed a land bank through its Redevelopment Authority, it likely would be the smallest municipality in the state to do so. Branton said that Pottstown Borough in Montgomery County, with a population of about 22,670, was the smallest she was aware of.
A 2018 change to the state’s land bank law enabled redevelopment authorities to operate land banks. It was a move both Graziani and Branton testified against at the time but to which they have subsequently been reconciled for largely practical reasons.
“Our concern was there wouldn’t be enough community representation for the people who are harmed the most by vacant and abandoned properties,” Graziani said. “The good news is, though, there hasn’t really been those challenges.”
And at a time when many people are skeptical of government, Branton said using pre-existing redevelopment authorities to expand a municipality’s toolkit offered important advantages — not only is it more efficient, it avoids the potential roadblock of finding the political will to create a new entity.
Based on her recent experience in Altoona, where the city’s redevelopment authority was designated as its land bank in 2018, Branton said there’s another advantage: “It’s working.”