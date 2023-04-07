The city of Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon, City Manager Maryann Menanno announced this week.
Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a driver’s license, is required.
The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Signs will be posted to assist drivers in locating the garage.
Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris.
Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon, and thermostats containing mercury.
• More information: Call (814) 724-6000.
