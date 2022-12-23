Many people who have been in Diamond Park or near it on a Sunday morning, on Memorial Day or other special occasions might remember the beautiful sound of a bell tolling.
In fact, in 1988 when the city of Meadville celebrated its 200th anniversary, the bell rang 200 times.
The bell, owned by First Baptist Church of Meadville, is not an ordinary bell. It is one cast in the early 1830s in the Paul Revere Foundry (named after the hero of the Revolutionary War.)
However, the bell now is “in critical need of restoration and preservation,” according to Paul Oppenlander.
Oppenlander, a member of First Baptist Church, is manager of a project to get the bell repaired.
The bell was assessed recently by experts from the Verdin Company, a world-renowned manufacturer of cast bronze bells, who advised the church to have the following work done to preserve the bell for future generations: replace the steel yoke with a wood yoke, clapper and bell wheel, and sandblast and buff the bell.
In addition, it was determined that the large timber frame that the bell is currently resting on is not of the correct size and is adding a lot of weight to the bell tower and could cause damage to the bell. Thus, it should be replaced with an appropriately sized steel A-stand.
The church has started a fund-raising campaign to raise an estimated $40,000 to $45,000 for the project.
The bell has a unique history.
Purchased in 1862, it previously was owned by the Tenth Street Baptist Church in Washington, D.C., and when the church was demolished, the property was sold to John Ford.
Ford’s name might sound similar to history buffs. He built Ford’s Theatre on that site.
Ford’s Theatre is where President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated.
The bell’s local history dates to the early 1860s when the congregation of the local church heard through a former church member, who had become chief clerk of the Smithsonian, about the church bell that was for sale. Members of the Meadville congregation traveled to Washington and purchased the bell for $150.
The bell was brought back to Meadville to hang in the church’s bell tower.
The bell was authenticated in 1983 when Edward Stickney of Bedford, Mass., an authority on Revere bells, heard about the bell in Meadville, personally visited, inspected, measured and authenticated it as a Revere bell, dating its casting to the early 1830s.
At the turn of the 20th century, the current Baptist Church was built, and the Revere bell moved to the bell tower of the church.
However, thinking that the bell weighed close to 1,200 pounds and out of concerns that the bell might be too heavy for the tower to be safely operated, it wasn’t until 1946 when a new cradle was built to hold the bell that the bell began to toll, Oppenlander said.
The bell itself is cast in bronze, is 26 inches tall, 16 inches in diameter at the top and 33 inches in diameter at the bottom. Oppenlander said a more accurate weight of the bell, based on the size and thickness of the bronze, is thought to be between 700 and 750 ponds
The tower holding the bell is showing signs of deterioration and the bell itself has been exposed to weather and pigeons — both elements that have significant impact on its condition.
Recognizing its historic significance, the church congregation decided to have the bell repaired and restored.
The approximate cost will cover removing the bell from the tower and transporting it to Cincinnati where it will be cleaned, restored and a new and appropriately sized cradle will be built. After that, the bell will be transported back to the church where it will be placed on public display.
Once restored and placed on temporary public display, visitors will have a “once-in-lifetime experience” of being able to see, touch and even “ring” a Revere bell. Oppenlander said.
“This historic bell needs to be saved and the story told,” he added.
Once that work is complete, the second phase of the project will be to restore the bell tower and then return the bell to its tower location — a project estimated to cost between $250,00 and $300,000.
In addition to seeking donations, the church is seeking grants to help finance the project.
Anyone wishing to make a donation may send a check to First Baptist Church, 353 Chestnut St., Meadville, and mark “bell tower project” in the memo line.
