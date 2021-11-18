For some families, the prospect of getting a turkey to roast for Thanksgiving can be a daunting one. For more than 100 local families, however, Victory Family Church was happy to step in and help.
The church, formerly known as Living Waters Church, held its annual Thanksgiving food distribution Wednesday, giving out 135 turkeys, along with bundles of apples and various fixings, such as sweet corn and mashed potatoes, to make a complete holiday meal. The church works with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania for its distributions, with the Thanksgiving meal made possible by a donation from Citizens Bank.
According to Second Harvest, this is the 10th year Citizens Bank has partnered with them to make the distribution possible. The donation went toward 368 families across Meadville, Erie and Oil City.
For the volunteers at Victory Family Church, it’s a heartwarming experience to be able to help people out during the holiday season.
“The people are so excited,” said Ronda Shilling, food pantry director at the church. “Some of our clients are brought to tears when they were told they got a turkey donation. There are a lot of hungry people out there.”
Shilling said the food pantry picked families from its list of clients to receive the donated turkeys, with priority given to larger family groups. In addition to the annual turkey distribution, Victory Family Church Food Pantry gives meal boxes out regularly on Mondays.
According to Shilling, the food pantry feeds around 180 to 200 clients on average at each of its distributions. This is down from a pandemic-high of 350 families, though she noted the number of clients has started to rise as pandemic benefits start to end.
From their location at 868 Water St., a team of volunteers prepared the meal kits and brought them out to clients as they arrived. Each turkey given out was roughly 12 to 13 pounds.
For their clients, the turkeys are often a holiday luxury they cannot afford.
“Their money doesn’t go very far,” Shilling said. “To buy a turkey is a huge expense.”
Since having moved to its Water Street location around two-and-a-half years ago, the church has made good use of the building, which is a former Eagles club. Two rooms are given over to the food pantry and renovated for its purposes, including the installation of donated freezers, widening of doors to more easily move pallets and the installation of Plexiglas windows where once range hood exhaust ports stood.
“You can’t appreciate this unless you saw what it was a couple years ago,” said Dan Shilling, who is Ronda’s husband and a fellow volunteer for the pantry.
Dan Shilling headed several of the renovation projects at the new location, and the work isn’t even done yet. The group is seeking to install a walk-in cooler, something which was planned but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is currently a cooler installed at the building, but it’s in the basement, leading to long treks carrying food for the volunteers. As many of the volunteers are retirees, putting less physical strain on them is a positive.
“That’s a lot of lifting,” Dan Shilling said.
The food pantry follows Second Harvest guidelines in determining who qualifies as a client. However, Ronda Shilling said the guidelines are very “generous,” and she’s never had to turn somebody away.
They also rely on the food bank for almost all the meals they give to clients.
“We couldn’t survive without Second Harvest,” said Ronda Shilling. “That’s how we get 99.9 percent of the food we hand out.”
While most of the clients drive to the food pantry for the distribution dates, a few have come on foot. For those people, the food pantry allows them to borrow a wagon to take the food back, holding on to the client’s identification until they return the wagon.
For the volunteers who work at the pantry, the sense of camaraderie they get from their fellow volunteers and the clients can be a big reason why they get involved. Kathy Attrill, who has volunteered with the pantry for around five years alongside her husband James, said she has made friends with the workers and clients both.
“They’re my second family,” Attrill said.
Attrill said she has gotten to know many of the clients who come to the pantry, learning their family history and catching up with them on how they’re doing when they visit.
Dan Jordan, another volunteer, echoed Attrill’s sentiments, while also acknowledging the religious aspect of the pantry’s work.
“It’s really the fellowship with the other people and the fact I know I’m doing God’s work,” Jordan said when asked why he volunteers with the pantry.
In addition to the Thanksgiving meal distribution, Victory Family Church also performs other charitable actions during the holiday season. Last year they “adopted” two families in need, purchasing Christmas gifts for them, while the year before that, they gave out 404 kits with soap, shampoo and other products to those in need.
While the church hasn’t settled on a big project for this year as of yet — as Ronda Shilling put it, they’re still “waiting to hear what the Lord wants us to do” — they are accepting donations of gently-used or new winter coats to give out during their regular distributions.
“A lot of our clients do not have winter coats,” said Ronda Shilling. “We’re in desperate need of those.”
For anyone looking to donate, they can do so by visiting the church during their Monday distribution days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who would like to become a client and receive food from the pantry can also do so by visiting on the distribution days. Ronda Shilling said the volunteers will help prospective clients fill out the paperwork needed.
