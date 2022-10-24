The Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Expo will be held Wednesday at The Country Club of Meadville.
Admission is $30 per person, which includes appetizers, networking, door prizes and cash bar. This event is open to all women, not just Chamber members.
“This event is designed to celebrate, encourage, and develop our local women, whether they own their own company, work for someone else, or volunteer in the community,” said Christa Lundy, executive director of the Chamber. “The intention is to cultivate a culture of women supporting women.”
The Women in Business Expo annually presents speakers of various topics of importance and interest to women, along with a kickoff to holiday shopping at a host of women-owned/run business vendor tables, organizers said.
More than 35 vendors will be participating in this year’s event, representing a variety of industries such as retail, health care and insurance, travel, education, self-care, finance and entertainment.
This year’s event will present two featured speakers, Kim Adsit of Vision Source Meadville and Ashley Ryckman of Chic Lifestyle Inc.
Adsit will present on her topic “Practicing with Purpose — Curating a Culture of Compassion” detailing Vision Source’s current efforts, and continued plans, to support not only the community, but also individuals in need from around the globe.
Ryckman will present “My Million Dollar Basement — How I grew an engaged social media following that converts from home.”
Ryckman and her team at Chic Lifestyle Inc. recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in Linesville following her brand’s success on social media. With over 100,000 followers online, Chic Lifestyle Inc. is supporting local and bringing women from all over the country to the region.
• More information: Visit MeadvilleChamber.com, call (814) 337-8030 or email MWaters@MeadvilleChamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.