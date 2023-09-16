Meadville Central Fire Department will receive a state grant of nearly $100,000 to replace the station’s aging heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment.
The department was one of 11 agencies statewide receiving a total of nearly $900,000 through two programs designed to benefit municipal fire departments and emergency service training providers.
Chief Pat Wiley said the funds will be used to replace four units located on the roof of the fire station, most of which date back to the 1999 renovation of the department’s current location at 850 Park Ave. as well as seven electric heating units inside the station. The units provide heating and air for both the crew side and the office side of the station.
“With this being our emergency operations center,” Wiley said, “if we ever have to open up to the public, we want to make sure we have everything functioning 100 percent.”
The aging equipment had experienced some problems, according to the chief, with some units occasionally shutting off without warning and requiring a trip to the building’s roof for a manual restart.
The six existing HVAC units will be removed, and new wiring will be installed along with the new units, Wiley said.
The grant of $99,533.05 comes through the Municipal Fire Department Capital Grants program established in 2022. A key aim of the program is to modernize facilities that house firefighting equipment.
City Manager Maryann Menanno said the grant wold fund the replacement project entirely based on quotes for the work that were received in June.
Six fire departments and municipalities were awarded a total of $450,290, according to an announcement Thursday by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. The award to Meadville Central was the largest of the six.
Another five agencies received awards totaling $447,251 through the Emergency Training Center Capital Grants program.
