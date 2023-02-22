Meadville Central Fire Department welcomed the department’s newest asset Tuesday: a shiny new fire truck.
The recently completed vehicle’s arrival at about 1 p.m. was met with definite excitement, according to Chief Patrick Wiley, as off-duty personnel came to see the arrival and on-duty personnel began training on the new apparatus shortly after its delivery.
“They were like kids at Christmas,” Wiley said of the firefighters.
The vehicle, a combination ladder and pumper truck, will take the place of two trucks in the department’s fleet for the past three decades. The department’s 1991 Grumman pumper truck was decommissioned earlier this month, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno. The 1993 Sutphen aerial, equipped with a 100-foot telescoping aerial platform, remains in service.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Menanno said of the new vehicle.
Mayor Jaime Kinder said she was headed to Meadville Central to see the truck later Tuesday.
“We’re really happy to have it,” she said of the vehicle.
Wiley said he expected the new truck to be in service around the second week of March. After spending several days in Meadville, the truck will head south for the Monroeville Fire and EMS Show, which takes place March 4-5 at the Monroeville Convention Center just east of Pittsburgh. Following the expo, the truck will go to FAST of the Allegheny Mountains in Somerset where various tools will be custom mounted according to department specifications.
The truck falls into a category of apparatus often referred to as “quints” because such vehicles carry the five primary firefighting tools: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders. Wiley said the new truck’s aerial consists of a straight 75-foot ladder. The device lacks a large bucket like the one found on the department’s current aerial truck, but Wiley said the vehicle’s smaller footprint means it can access more of the tight alleys and residential areas in the city.
“It’s something we definitely needed with the age of our trucks,” Wiley said. “It’s long overdue and very much appreciated.”
City Council ratified a letter of intent to purchase the vehicle in August 2021. The SLR 75 aerial ladder fire truck was purchased from Sutphen Corp. of Dublin, Ohio, at a total purchase price of $874,841.78. The final price was approximately $876,000, Menanno said; the slight increase was due to material costs.
The purchase was part of a three-year, $8.1 million capital plan approved by council in August 2021. At the same time, council approved the issuing of $4.175 million in bonds to help finance the plan.
“It’s a good day for the fire department,” Wiley said.
