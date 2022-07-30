Meadville and the boroughs of Cambridge Springs and Linesville are among those communities participating in National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out was introduced in 1984 as an annual countrywide campaign to promote camaraderie between police and community members. The focus is to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to a National Night Out website.
Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.
Meadville police, fire and public works departments will be in Diamond Park starting at 5 p.m. Free food, touch-a-truck and a showing of the movie “Zootopia” are planned.
In Linesville, Police Chief Robert Johnston said the police department is not hosting the event, but individual neighborhoods are holding block parties beginning at 6 p.m.
“Every block does something different,” he said.
Members of the police department and Linesville Volunteer Fire Department will be on hand.
Cambridge Springs Police Department will host the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds off Grant Street and Snow Alley. This is the fifth year the police department, with the help of borough volunteers, businesses and organizations, has hosted the event.
All activities there are free. Local businesses help with sponsorship by donating items for gift baskets, gift cards or money.
There will be a silent auction for gift baskets, and you must purchase tickets for that. All money raised goes toward funding next year’s event.
“We’re going to have a silent auction, activities for kids, food and beverages,” Cambridge Police Chief Tad Acker said.
Acker and canine Lator make up the department’s K-9 Unit, which is expected to be there, as well as representatives and equipment from Cambridge Springs and Venango volunteer fire departments.
