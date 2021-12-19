VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority board members unanimously approved the purchase of a new front-end loader at their monthly meeting Wednesday.
The 2022 CASE 321F compact wheel loader will be purchased from Groff Tractor and Equipment of Cranberry for $88,900.
Project Manager Bob Harrington described the machine as the largest of the compact front-end loaders available and said that it would replace a 1995 New Holland 575 backhoe.
“The water company’s gotten their dollar’s worth out of it,” Harrington said of the 26-year-old piece of equipment being replaced.
The authority will likely get a bit more use out of the old machine: Harrington said that by purchasing the new loader now, MAWA could expect to receive the machine in April.
The new machine will be used primarily for loading authority trucks and moving large piles of excavated dirt, he added.
The purchase was made through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative buying program.