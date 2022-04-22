VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) board members voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a tank-relining project that will cost nearly $83,000.
The relining of the elevated water tank on Limber Road likely will take place this summer, according to project manager Bob Harrington, but an exact timeframe is dependent on the contractor’s schedule.
“The schedule is still very much up in the air,” Harrington told board members. “We want to get in line with the contractor.”
The work will be performed by Liquid Engineering Corporation of Billings, Montana. The same firm cleaned and inspected both the Limber Road and the Hillcrest tanks last year, Harrington said. The inspection of the Limber Road tower revealed deficiencies in the lining. The project also will include the installation of a 30-inch secondary hatch in the tank, which Harrington as a new requirement for water towers.
The contract was arranged through COSTARS, the state’s cooperative purchasing system.
The new lining, which consists of a spray-on epoxy, is expected to extend the life of the tower, maintain water quality and help prevent accumulation of debris inside the tank, according to Harrington.
When performed, the work is expected to take about 10 days. The process is not expected to inconvenience customers, according to Harrington.
“We can still take a shower?” Chairman Tim Groves asked.
Harrington said normal service would continue during the project but some customers at higher elevations near the tank may notice day-to-day differences in water pressure.
To maintain service while work is performed on the tank, Harrington said the pumps serving the area would run constantly and “pop-off” or pressure relief valves would be installed on hydrants in the area.
The accommodations are labor intensive for MAWA crews, Harrington said, but “keep us from over-pressurizing the system” while maintaining service.
Board members Groves, Dennis Finton and John Fulmer attended the meeting in person while Mark Gildea attended via telephone. The board’s fifth seat remains vacant following the resignation of Lucinda Morgan last month.