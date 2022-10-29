The Meadville area’s historic tooling and machining past is looking to preserve its future.
The Greater Meadville Tooling Center, a non-profit educational group, is embarking on a fundraising effort to support its Sippy Historic Machine Shop.
Located near Saegertown, it’s a working museum of industrial machinery and other artifacts of the tooling and machining industry.
An invitation-only event at the museum in November kicks off a membership and sponsorship effort to defray expenses at the museum as well as future development of interactive smartphone displays for visitors.
The Sippy Historic Machine Shop recreates what was the Davenport and later Foriska Machine Shop on West College Street in Meadville.
The shop began in 1906 by Fred Davenport, a Meadville native and entrepreneur who designed, developed, patented and produced milling machines and assorted machining accessories. Albert Foriska started working in the shop in 1926 at age 14. Foriska bought the business in 1962, changing its name to Foriska Machine Shop. It operated under the Foriska name from 1962 until Foriska’s retirement 1998.
When the shop and its equipment went up for auction in July 2020, Lon Sippy, a second-generation toolmaker and chief executive officer of Highpoint Tool & Machine near Saegertown, bought it.
Sippy purchased the major machine tools and building to save the equipment from the scrapyard.
“It’s a huge piece of history and it was in such good shape,” Sippy said.
A replica of the machine shop building was constructed on Highpoint’s grounds. The shop’s antique equipment was moved and reinstalled in the new building with the museum opening in October 2021.
Those who worked in the machine shop created the precision machining industry in Meadville, according to Sippy.
Precision machining in Meadville came about through development of the “hookless fastener” or zipper when the Hookless Fastener Co. was established the city in 1913.
A “chain machine” was developed to produce the zipper and the machine remains an engineering marvel even today, according to Sippy.
The machine took a special Y-shaped wire and cut scoops from it, then punched the scoop dimple and nib, and clamped each scoop on a cloth tape to produce a continuous zipper chain.
The chain machine required the invention and development of interchangeable parts, quality control systems, and heat-treating processes.
The machine shop was in the middle of it as Davenport Machine Tools were used to make the chain machine.
“What’s amazing is Davenport designed, produced and patented the machines needed here in Meadville at that little shop,” Sippy said. “There’s a lot of history with it and guys in the industry remember that. A lot of shops and people have shown interest in seeing this.”
Step inside the museum when the machines are operating and it’s noisy. The milling machines, lathes and grinders are powered via belts connected to an overhead central power shaft.
An electric motor turns the overhead shaft via a wide leather belt. When the electric motor starts, the belt whirs and flaps, driving the power shaft. The shaft, which runs the length of the building, spins at 250 revolutions per minute.
Each machine has its own belt and pulley connection to the overhead shaft.
Each machine can run at one of four speeds depending on how its belt and pulley system is adjusted. The width of the belt determines the horsepower on each belt-driven machine and a wider belt generates more horsepower.
“It’s quite a bit different than today,” Sippy said referring to state-of-the-art computer-controlled machinery that may do multiple functions. “It’s really fun to see this in action and learn how things were done.”
Chris Minnis, chairman of the Greater Meadville Tooling Center’s board, agrees the museum offers a great doorway to the past.
“You really get to see how our industry got to where it is today — and look at how far we’ve come,” Minnis said. “Kids and adults need to see that. That the machines that really started this industry were made in Meadville is amazing.”
