An annual “passport” event that introduces area residents to a variety of community resources will again take place at Meadville Area Middle School (MAMS) next month.
The sixth annual Beloved Community Fair will be held Feb. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the middle school. The 2023 edition will be the first in-person version of the event since 2020.
Families and other visitors who participate begin by receiving a passport book and traveling bag, according to organizer Armendia Dixon. They then spend their journey visiting tables spread through the school to showcase agencies including government, nonprofits, church mission outreach, medical system, schools, emergency response system, major organizations, businesses, industries and media that enrich the lives of residents.
At each stop along the way, representatives of the various agencies will stamp passport books and visitors will have a chance to learn about the agency and sample free food and drink.
At 8 p.m., participating families proceed to the school’s commons for award drawings. Stamped passports are required for entry to the prize drawings.
The event’s featured guest will be Osbaldo Meza, a mentor with the MLK Mentoring Program at MAMS during his time at Allegheny College. Meza returns from Houston, Texas, where he is an associate broker with Aon PLC.
• More information on participating in the Beloved Community Fair: Call (814) 282-0634.
