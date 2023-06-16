A Meadville-area man was sentenced in Washington on Thursday for assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, 18 months supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution. Slye pleaded guilty in January to one charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Slye joined the mob storming the Capitol and entered the building through a broken window near the Senate wing door while wearing a baseball helmet with a facemask. Slye exited the building a short time later but then reentered within minutes and traveled to the Crypt area of the Capitol and remained inside for 30 minutes.
After exiting the Capitol, court records state, Slye went to the north side of the building and observed police using chemical spray to keep a mob away from the north doors. As a group of officers made their way down the steps just outside those doors, Slye grabbed a bicycle rack barricade and waited for the officers to come down the stairs.
As a Capitol Police officer approached his position, court documents state that Slye threw the barricade into the officer’s path, causing at least one officer to trip over it. The officer suffered physical injuries as a result of the fall. After Slye tripped the officer, he berated other officers attempting to reenter the U.S. Capitol building, shouting “traitor” and “this is our country,” and spat at the police.
Syle was arrested by the FBI in late September 2022.
A seditionhunters.org social media post from June 18, 2021, included several screenshots of the man believed to have thrown the barricade that caused the officer to fall.
“They dubbed the unknown subject ‘JackTheTripper,’” the FBI’s criminal complaint said. “As a result of the online post to social media platforms, the unknown subject was ultimately identified as Slye.”
The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
The case was investigated by the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office and its Erie Resident Agency, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.