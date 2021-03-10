A Meadville area man accused of strangling a woman waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday.
Joshua Edward McKnight, 29, of 11376 Dunham Road, waived all charges against him in court action before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. McKnight is accused of wrapping his arm around a woman, making her unable to breath, in an incident Feb. 15 on the 700 block of Park Avenue, according to court documents.
McKnight is facing a second-degree felony charge of strangulation, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and two summary offense charges for harassment and criminal mischief.
Charges against McKnight were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is free after posting bail of $25,000 through a professional bondsman.