GERRY, N.Y. — A Meadville area man has been charged by New York State Police at Jamestown with causing a bicyclist's accident last week in southwestern New York state.
Dale Reynolds, 82, Meadville, was arrested Thursday by troopers from the Jamestown barracks for driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to a news release issued by New York State Police.
Troopers investigating a motor vehicle accident on Route 60 in Gerry on Thursday found Reynolds had flashed the high beams on his vehicle at a bicyclist in the opposite lane of travel, causing the cyclist to fall off his bicycle in the shoulder of the roadway. The cyclist was transported by emergency medical services personnel from Gerry to a local hospital as a precaution, the release said.
Reynolds exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests, the release said. A blood sample from Reynolds was taken at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown, the release said.
Reynolds was then transported to the state police barracks at Jamestown where he was processed, issued tickets and released, the release said.
Reynolds is scheduled to appear in Gerry Town Court on the charges, the release said.
No court date had been set as of Monday, according to Gerry Town Court.