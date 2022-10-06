The scandalous truth behind a Meadville event billed as “The Official Race of the Underachiever” was revealed this week in a Meadville Tribune investigation: The race itself is an underachiever.
The course of the Meadville 0.5K race, which returns Friday following a pandemic-related hiatus, extends up Chestnut Street from the Downtown Mall to just before Diamond Park.
That’s a distance of about 1,250 feet — which, for the metrically inclined, is a mere 0.38 kilometers.
Confronted with these facts, event organizer Sarah Chapp was momentarily distraught.
“Oh, no!” she exclaimed with a laugh. “We’re going to have to send back all of our bumper stickers and change it to 0.4 kilometers.”
But like a runner catching a second wind, Chapp quickly recovered.
“A lot of our athletes,” the Confections of a Cake Lover owner noted, “go into the bars, so if they want to make it a true 0.5K, than they have to hit up at least four small businesses and go into the establishments — then they’ll hit their 0.5.”
For racers in this event, reaching the finish line has less to do with fast times than it does good times.
First held in 2018, the Meadville 0.5K is built with distractions in mind. In fact, this year, within a few steps of the starting line, runners will encounter a chance to literally stop and smell the roses as they push themselves down the pavement.
As they continue, other amusements beckon: Should the stress of athletic competition become too much, one sidewalk stop features yoga to loosen up mind and body for the home stretch. And if participants find themselves 30 minutes in and wondering whether they’ll make it, they can check their futures with a one-card tarot reading.
But while providing fun activities for crazily-clad contestants and drawing attention to downtown businesses are the primary goals of the event, it’s not as if runners can simply stop and get their nails painted in the middle of the race — except, yes, that’s an option, too. Racers need to be looking their best when they cross the finish line a few steps farther east, it seems.
Plenty of other activities along the way will challenge racers’ ability to stay the course: a bubble bonanza, fast face painting, hand massages, an obstacle course, and even a pet-the-pig stop where participants can also pose for selfies-with-a-piggy.
While going the distance, runners will encounter a series of chances to refuel on each of the three city blocks they traverse, according to Heather Fish, president of Meadville Independent Business Alliance (MIBA), which organizes the event.
Block 1 is the savory stop: restaurants along the route will provide a sampling of sustenance to keep those finely-tuned bodies running smoothly. Block 2 is the sweet stop: nearby bakeries have the high-energy treats to provide the much-needed calories for the final meters of the race. Block 3 offers a chance to snack and sip: those old enough can begin their post-race celebration a few steps early with alcoholic beverages from local brewers and distillers; younger runners can hydrate with water or apple cider.
Eric Brockman will be staffing the hydration station located outside The Brockman Agency.
“It’s such a grueling race,” he joked inside the insurance business located alongside the entrance to the Academy Theatre.
“There’s just lots and lots of things to do. Everything’s going to be happening and fun and of course ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ is right afterwards,” he added, referring to the campy musical that is a staple of Halloween.
More than 150 people are expected to participate in the race, according to Chapp, who on Wednesday was overseeing the production of cookies to be distributed to runners. Proceeds from the event support MIBA’s efforts to organize family-friendly events that draw people to city businesses.
As the participants inch their way toward Diamond Park, they’ll get a sampling of what the city generally and various businesses in particular have to offer, with live commentators narrating the action for a livestream via the Meadville Calendar Facebook page.
At the finish line — not quite half a kilometer from where they started — participants will be greeted by Squeeze the Clown and receive their participation medals. Certain finishers, such as those with the fastest and slowest times and those with the best costumes, will receive trophies as well.
“You want to be the underachiever,” Fish joked.
But it won’t be easy: There’s likely to be plenty of competition when it comes to not making it to the finish line, especially considering the fact that the race hasn’t taken place since 2019.
“We’ve been training for that long,” Fish said.
