David McWright of Saegertown is seeking a seat on PENNCREST School Board.
McWright plans to crossfile in the May 16 primary, seeking nominations from both the Republican and Democratic parties.
McWright is a plant manager of a foundry and machine shop, which he said has given him “experience building teams of people, meeting deadlines and maintaining budgets.”
McWright is a life-long resident of the PENNCREST community and attended Maplewood High School. He is married and has three children, two of whom attend Saegertown schools. McWright is an assistant coach for the Saegertown High School boys soccer team.
McWright said he is passionate about learning, teaching, coaching and family. He said his hope is he can “help improve all three PENNCREST schools by helping to focus the school board on issues which improve educational outcomes for students and their families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.