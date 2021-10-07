Meadville Community Theatre's new season opened with "Private Lives" by Noël Coward.
This comedy will continue this weekend with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main S. Tickets are $11 for students and seniors and $13 for adults, and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773.
Meadville Community Theatre was looking forward to the return of live theater, and it’s clear so was its audience. MCT has received comments such as “thank you for an enjoyable evening,” “we’re so glad you’re back,” “a talented cast” and “great job," theatre officials said.
Starting back with a timeless comedy was just what was needed after over a year of a dark theater. With themes like love, hate, jealousy and passion, the action is as compelling now as it was in 1930. Set in Paris at the end of the roaring 20s, Elyot is honeymooning with his second wife, Sybil. Imagine the feeling of discovering that his ex-wife, Amanda, has the room next door with her new husband, Victor. Passions reignite and old frustrations reemerge, with hilarious consequences.
The talented cast consists of Sarah Youngblood and Dan Winston playing Amanda and Elyot, Mitchell King playing Victor, Lisa Sperry playing Sybil, and Tess DeStefano playing Louise.