Meadville Community Theatre will present “A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery,” a show sure to remind you of a bygone era, on April 17.
Crime may be elementary, dear Watson, but feelings are much more complicated in this radio play mystery that’s perfect for streaming from the comfort of your home.
When Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous sleuth enlists the help of his doctor friend to reclaim incriminating photographic evidence of a king’s past relationship, Sherlock Holmes finds himself faced with a puzzle he cannot solve — his own feelings for the very woman he’s investigating, Irene Adler. He admires her for her wit and cunning, but do his feelings run deeper even as he’s hired by the king to retrieve the photo from her possession?
An authentic adaptation of Doyle’s short story, “A Scandal in Bohemia,” "A Sherlock Holmes Radio Mystery" is fast-paced and funny, meticulous and mysterious. Sound effects will bring out the full potential of this small-cast radio play.
Directed by Tom Hall, the play stars Donald Dudinsky as Sherlock Holmes, Josh Searle-White as Dr. Watson, Max Yeager as King, Meghan Cronin as Irene Adler, Cathy Gorman as Mrs. Hudson, Emilie Weaver as the Maid, Giovanni Ciminella as the Announcer, and features commercial spots starring Tara Thompson and Ossian Glenn. Recording and streaming for the event will be done by Jason Sakal and Allen Condon.
“A Sherlock Holmes Radio Play” will be streamed on YouTube at 7:30 p.m. April 17. The performance is sponsored by Yoga Spot Meadville and Seton Catholic School. Donations to Meadville Community Theatre in support of this production can be made through the website at mctbackstage.com or by visiting our Facebook page.