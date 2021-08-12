Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) is bringing live theater to where our community lives. Think of it as MCT’s love letters to Crawford County.
A.R. Gurney’s "Love Letters" will be presented at the Pine Masonic Hall, 101 E. Erie St., Linesville, at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at mctbackstage.com/tickets; at the door is cash only.
What started as a summer experiment has grown into a series of events throughout the area, theater officials said. MCT first presented "Love Letters" in Meadville at Shryock Park. There was so much uncertainty with the production, officials said, with the weather, the pandemic and a new outdoor location. The community responded to the event, however.
Each performance is a separate experience, officials said, and the performances feature different actors in different locations so each show will have its own personality. Linesville is the next venue, followed by Titusville, Edinboro and, tentatively, Cochranton.
In Linesville, Melissa and Andy are being played by BJ Angstadt and Tom Hall. Neither is a stranger to MCT audiences. They have been seen together before in "Anne of Green Gables." Hall not only performs, but is known for his music productions from Woody Guthrie’s "American Song" to "Night at an English Music Hall." Angstadt kept busy through the pandemic on virtual projects for MCT, the Academy Theatre, and Damascus Theatre Company of Maryland.
As Angstadt says, “There is something very special about a show that has had some of biggest stars of stage and screen begging to be in a production.”
She is right. Gurney told the following story to Blouin Artinfo: “I was at a party and Elaine Stritch came up to me and said, ‘I want to do your blankety-blank play.’ I didn’t want to tell her she was too old, so I said, ‘Well, who would you get to play it?’ And she said, ‘I’ve already gotten somebody. Jason Robards.’” Demand is so high that it is not uncommon to have multiple casts for a single run of "Love Letters," with actors coming and going as their schedule allows.
That is what MCT has done this summer. Five venues, five Melissas, five Andys. The play is all about listening to the story of these two people unfold, which always leaves audiences riveted.
