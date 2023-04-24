Larry McKnight has announced his reelection bid for one of the two Democratic Party nominations for Meadville City Council.
This announcement was received by The Meadville Tribune’s March 7 deadline for candidate announcements.
First elected in 2019, McKnight said he greatly appreciates the opportunity to serve on City Council and looks forward to the possibility of continuing that work.
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” McKnight said in announcing his candidacy. “In particular, passing the anti-discrimination resolution and the rental registration and licensing program to ensure basic safety in rental housing.”
McKnight is seeking reelection in order to address some of the economic issues he sees that burden Meadville residents, particularly those who are lower- and middle-income.
“Some of my main concerns are jobs, housing and programs that will benefit city residents,” McKnight said. “I also want to work with other local governments to address the tax issue.”
McKnight is a lifelong resident of Meadville. He graduated from Thiel College and studied sociology and criminal justice at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.
He also worked in the medical field as a respiratory therapist and in social service as a counselor at Bethesda Youth Services and Vision Quest. At Community Alternative, McKnight served as therapeutic support staff for children with emotional and mental challenges. More recently, he worked as a driver for the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and Hubbard Bus Service and credits this work as one the reasons why he initially ran for council.
If reelected, McKnight promised to continue working on the Vote for Meadville platform, which he shares with council members Autumn Vogel, Jaime Kinder and Gretchen Myers. Thet platform focuses on improving local housing conditions, investing in the city’s public spaces, and creating a more inclusive city government that serves the people who are trying to make ends meet, McKnight said.
“We’ve already shown that working together is how you make real changes that can benefit the community,” McKnight said. “We want to keep that going.”
