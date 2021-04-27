If you deserve a break today, or sometime this week, you’ll have to head up the hill to Vernon Township to satisfy any Big Mac cravings.
The McDonald’s in the city of Meadville, located at 1060 Park Ave., closed Monday for extensive renovations. Despite the work, drive-thru service should be open again quicker than it takes to order two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame-seed bun — or at least by Saturday, according to Gerald Harrington, whose Harrington Management Inc. owns the franchise.
“We’re doing exterior renovations to take off the old-style McDonald’s roof and give it the new exterior look,” Harrington said, “and then it’s getting an all-new lobby, interior decor, seating, new bathroom upgrades and things like that.”
The restaurant’s exterior walls, roof and kitchen will remain in place, but the work will touch much of the rest of the structure. All told, the project will cost “well over $1 million,” Harrington said, with contributions from both the franchise owner and McDonald’s Corp., the Oak Brook, Illinois-based chain that owns the property where the restaurant is located.
McDonald’s first opened at the site in December 1972. The original building was razed and replaced with the current structure over a three-month period in 2005.
“Technically, it’s not outdated, but with McDonald’s standards, it’s outdated,” General Manager Courtney Kapis said of the fast-food eatery she has overseen for three years. “McDonald’s likes to have a very modern look to it, and ours was not looking so modern.”
During what normally would have been a busy lunch hour, the restaurant wasn’t looking so much like it would be ready to serve customers again in just a few days: Nearly 20 feet of windows were missing from the front, pieces of metal roofing were peeling away, and ducts and wires hung from the ceiling inside.
But Harrington said the crews handling the transformation had performed many such makeovers. Work on the southern side of the structure was being expedited so that the drive-thru would be ready to go as soon as possible, he added. Once the drive-thru reopens this weekend, construction will continue for a little more than two weeks, with a tentative completion date of May 17.
Harrington said overnight drive-thru service would start up again soon as well — it was halted as part of the preparation for the building overhaul. And once the eatery reopens for indoor dining, visitors will benefit from up-to-date accessibility features, including improved sidewalks and entrances.
In the meantime, fans of what Harrington called “the world’s best fries” will have to travel 3 miles east to another of Harrington’s franchises. All four of the franchises that he and his wife own — the others are located in Corry and Union City — will be renovated over the next few months.
Customers won’t be the only ones headed up the hill: Some of the employees at the Park Avenue location will remain onsite this week to work on cleanup, but others will be helping out at the Vernon Township franchise, which Harrington said was experiencing a sharp spike in traffic Monday.
Most of the nearly 40 Park Avenue employees will keep working through the closure, according to Harrington. Ideally, the branch would have about twice that many workers, he added.
“Absolutely,” he replied when asked if he was hiring. “I think everybody in the world is.”
In fact, Harrington added, the restaurant is now offering starting salaries of up to $12.75 per hour, a top starting wage of nearly $4 more per hour that had been offered in the past. With "help wanted" signs evident at several other fast-food outlets nearby, Harrington speculated that the difficulty in finding help was related to federal pandemic assistance.
“I think it’s the government giving away free money for not working,” he said of the labor shortage.
If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the renovation at McDonald’s would have been completed last year. Instead, the work was put off and the restaurant spent most of the past 12 months as a drive-thru-only establishment.
Standing in front of a long stretch of missing windows as the steady hammering of preliminary demolition could be heard behind him, Harrington said that the Park Avenue lobby was open for a brief period. Before long, however, it had to be closed again because some visitors refused to comply with coronavirus mitigation rules.
“We had too many people walking in and being stupid, disrespectful,” he said, recalling one man who was arrested for allegedly threatening an employee and vandalizing her vehicle. “A lot of people think of McDonald’s (employees) as low educated. That’s not true. They’re good, hard-working people. They need a job just like everybody else and they deserve the respect that you would expect to give to anyone.”
