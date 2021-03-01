CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid traveling on McClellan Street in Cambridge Springs until emergency repairs can be made to the roadway.
The roadway was damaged over the weekend due to a water main break between the intersection with Forest Street and the intersection with Grant Street, according to PennDOT.
While temporary roadways repairs have been made, drivers are asked to avoid in that area until long-term repairs are completed later this week, PennDOT said. The work will require lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, PennDOT said.