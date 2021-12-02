Meadville Community Theatre (MCT) will bring the work of local talent to its stage the over next two weekends.
"Sweet Tea and Christmas Trees" is an original work by local playwright Maribeth McCarthy. It is the sequel to her work "Sweet Tea and Baby Dreams" presented at MCT and in North Carolina in 2019.
"Sweet Tea and Christmas Trees" catches up with the James and London families almost one year after Maggie’s eventful baby shower. Babies have been born, new relationships are blossoming and they are being forced together in one house for the holidays. Chaos ensues until they find that being together at Christmas is really the best gift of all.
For anyone who saw "Sweet Tea and Baby Dreams," many of the cast members are returning. One is the matriarch of the James family, Mama Jubilee, played by Barb Davis. “Mama is one strong Southern lady and a real challenge to everyone who knows her," Davis said. She is no stranger to the stage, having last played the mother in MCT’s "Pride and Prejudice." Davis laughs at this and says, “yes, everyone calls me Mama!”
Joining Mama for the holidays are Adam Leute, Ellen McCarthy, Maribeth McCarthy, Meagan Dougherty and Chole Loose. New faces to the “Sweet Tea” family are Jamie Corey, Nerissa Galt, Mary Lee Ross, Meadow Campbell, Ellis Pierce, Thomas Greene and Jim Hollerman. Marie Loose also returns to co-direct the show with Maribeth McCarthy.
For the first weekend of performances, bring a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots and receive $1 off your ticket. This applies to the performances this Friday, Saturday and only, as the Toys for Tots drive concludes on Sunday.
Online viewing also will be an option for "Sweet Tea and Christmas Trees." At $10 a ticket, individuals will receive a link to a recording of one of the live performances. The link will be distributed after the run of the show.
MCT is hosting a chat with the playwright and cast for the audience of Sunday's matinee. After the show, McCarthy and some of the cast will chat with the audience about the process of creating a new show and characters. They will answer questions from the audience about the show.
"Sweet Tea and Christmas Trees" will be presented the next two weekends, starting Friday.
Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2. Performances take place at MCT’s theater in the Odd Fellows Building, 400 N. Main St.
Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for seniors and students (recommended for those over 13) and can be purchased at mctbackstage.com/tickets or reserved at (814) 333-1773. Please note that facemasks are required while inside the building.