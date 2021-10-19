Mayoral and Meadville City Council candidates will be questioned today at 7 p.m. in a forum hosted by The Meadville Tribune.
Due to COVID-19, the forum won’t have an in-person audience, but it will be carried live on Armstrong’s cable channel 23.
Tonight's forum features mayoral candidates Jaime Kinder, a Democrat, who is the only candidate on the ballot, and Marcy Kantz, who is running a write-in campaign; and council candidates — Democrats Gretchen Myers and Jack Harkless and Republicans James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner.
Rick Green, the Tribune’s editor, and Keith Gushard, a Tribune reporter, will question the candidates and include some questions submitted by the public.
Kinder is the co-owner of Evolution Printing Systems, a custom printing and promotional product retail store in Meadville since 2017.
Kantz co-owns Keystone Strength, a downtown Meadville gym, with her husband, Eric. She also is the founder and owner of Keystone Kidz, a state-licensed child daycare center also located downtown.
Myers has operated Allegro Dance Arts on Market Street. In addition, she teaches as adjunct faculty at Allegheny College and for area schools through the Enrichment Program.
Harkless is a program specialist for the Barber National Institute in Erie and five group homes that serve intellectually disabled clients. He was a candidate for council in the 2019 primary.
Roha, an incumbent member of council, is semi-retired both as a certified residential real estate appraiser and as a licensed associate broker. He also is credentialed as a real estate instructor.
Mangilo Bittner, is a former member of council and former deputy mayor of the city. She has worked as property manager for Meadville Housing Corp. for the past 20 years and is a paralegal.