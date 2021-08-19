Meadville Mayor LeRoy Stearns on Wednesday defended the city’s decision to reinstate a mask requirement in city buildings, a mandate that went into effect Monday.
Interim CIty Manager Maryann Menanno cited recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health in announcing the move last week.
“When our city manager makes a recommendation to council for the safety of our employees,” Stearns said, “I’m fully supporting the masks to be worn in the city buildings.”
The mandate covers the City Building, Meadville Central Fire Department and the Public Works Department and applies to all staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.
Stearns said his statement of support for Menanno’s move came after he had received “a lot of calls” regarding the mandate.
“If anybody calls me, yes, I am supporting the masks,” he said, “and I’m not changing my mind.”