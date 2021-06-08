Nearly three weeks after the May 18 primary, election results are now official.
Members of the Crawford County Board of Elections unanimously voted to certify election results as they reconvened their meeting publicly at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
No challenges to the official vote count were filed with the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas following last week's notification that the count was complete.
Tabulators signed off on results Wednesday morning and the results then were put on public display in the Commissioners Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, as well as online for five days as required by state law. Any challenges to the results had to be filed with county court before the election board reconvened to certify them as final.
"The number of write-ins is the single key factor that takes the most time," said Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is chairman of the election board.
There were more than 3,200 different write-in votes cast in the election. In addition, write-in ballots also had to be checked for overvotes or errant marks.
Overvote happens when an individual marks the ballot voting for more candidates than the number of candidates for which an individual is permitted to vote for a particular office.
"These are all things that slowed down the process," Soff said.
A link to a full listing of official election results will be available on the front page of the county’s website, crawfordcountypa.net.
Below is a list of official results from selected major races.
In Meadville’s mayoral race, challenger Jaime Kinder officially won the Democratic Party's nomination with 752 vote, defeating incumbent H. LeRoy Stearns who had only 378 votes.
The Republican Party ballot had no mayoral candidate on it. No Republican write-in candidate received the minimum of 100 needed to be in the ballot in November. Stearns received the most Republican write-in votes, but it was only 84. Kinder received 15 Republican write-in votes while 30 other votes were scattered among various other write-ins.
The Meadville City Council race had two seats up for nomination by each party. Gretchen Myers was first on the Democratic ballot with 800 votes followed by Jack Harkless second with 637, Andrew Herbstritt third with 380, and incumbent Sean Donahue fourth with 340.
On the Republican ballot, there were only two candidates for the party's two nominations — James R. Roha and Nancy Mangilo Bittner. Roha received 719 votes and Bittner 637. There were 41 other write-ins scattered among other candidates.
In the countywide race for clerk of courts, only the Republican Party had candidates on the ballot. Patricia Wetherbee had 5,335 votes defeating a challenge from Roan Hunter who had only 3,715.
Though there was no candidate on the Democratic ballot for clerk of courts, there were write-ins, but no candidate received the minimum of 100 write-in votes needed to be on the November ballot. Wetherbee got only 77 Democratic write-in votes followed by Hunter with 66 while 57 other write-in votes were scattered among other candidates.
Two other countywide races only had a single candidate.
Christine Krzysiak was the sole candidate on the Republican ballot for county treasurer and there was no candidate on the Democratic ballot.
Krzysiak, the current treasurer, received 8,830 Republican votes. She got the most write-in votes on the Democratic ballot, but fell short of the 100 needed to win the Democratic nomination. Krzysiak had 55 Democratic write-ins while Christopher Seeley, a Democrat and an elected county auditor, received 11 Democratic write-in votes for treasurer. There were 69 Democratic write-ins scattered among other candidates.
Francis J. Schultz was the only candidate on both the Democratic and Republican ballots for an open judgeship on the Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Candidates for a judicial post are permitted to cross-file to seek both party nominations.
Schultz, a Republican and the county’s district attorney, got 8,708 Republican votes and 4,145 Democratic votes.
There were three other judicial posts on the ballot — magisterial district judge races, but with only a single candidate on the ballot for each one. The candidates each cross-filed for the Democratic and Republican nominations in their respective races.
Samuel Pendolino of the Meadville area got 1,318 Democratic votes and 1,542 Republican votes. He is an incumbent seeking renomination of the magisterial district judgeship he holds in Meadville and West Mead Township.
Adam Stallard of the Linesville area got 1,064 Democratic votes and 2,215 Republican votes. Stallard, an attorney, is seeking nomination for the magisterial district judge post in western Crawford County which is becoming vacant as Rita Marwood is retiring at the end of the year.
Amy Nicols of the Titusville area received 928 Democratic votes and 2,914 Republican votes. She is an incumbent seeking renomination for the magisterial district judgeship she holds in eastern Crawford County.
In races for area school boards, candidates were permitted to cross-file to have their names appear on both party ballots.
In Conneaut School District, candidates are elected by attendance area.
In Conneaut Region 1, which is the Linesville area, there was one four-year term on the ballot. On the Democratic ballot, Ashlee Luke was the winner with 157 votes while Ryan E. Klink got 155 votes. On the Republican ballot, Klink won with 260 votes to Luke’s 171 and Lyle David Schaef’s 138 votes.
In Conneaut Region 2, which is the Conneautville and Springboro areas, two nominations for four-year terms were on the ballot. On the Democratic ballot, Dorothy Luckock got 223 votes followed by Nicole Mead with 197 and Chole Loose with 108. On the Republican ballot, Luckock has 408 votes with John Burnham second with 407, then Mead with 385 and Loose with 101. Luckock and Burnham are incumbents.
In Conneaut Region 3, which is the Conneaut Lake area, there was one four-year term on the ballot. Adam Horne was the only name on both party ballots. Horne got 312 votes for the Democratic nomination and 660 votes for the Republican nomination.
In Crawford Central School District, there were five candidates seeking one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Jan Feleppa was first with 1,404 votes followed by Holly Chatman with 1,400, Elyse Palmer with 1,396, Ryan Pickering with 1,244 and Benjamin Bargar, fifth with 1,029. Feleppa is the only incumbent.
On the Republican ballot, Feleppa was first with 1,968, followed by Chatman with 1,702, Palmer with 1,607, Pickering with 1,590 and Bargar fifth with 1,442.
In PENNCREST School District, six candidates sought one of four four-year nominations.
On the Democratic ballot, Theresa Jean Croll was first with 798 votes followed by Mathew A. Vogt with 577, Robert Gulick with 563, Brian Lynch with 490, Robert H. Johnston Jr. with 431 and Ronald C. Kope sixth with 407.
On the Republican ballot, Vogt was first with 1,916 votes followed by Croll with 1,615, Lynch with 1,492, Johnston with 1,474, Gulick with 1,257 and Kope, sixth with 1,207.
Gulick, Johnston and Lynch are incumbents on the PENNCREST board.
In the race for Vernon Township supervisor, there were four Republicans after nominations for one of two six-year terms with no candidates on the Democratic ballot.
On the Republican ballot, David Stone was first with 442 votes, Donald Maloney second with 332, Chad Kaltenbaugh third with 213 and Joseph Baiera fourth with 191. Maloney and Baiera are incumbent supervisors.
There were no candidates on the Democratic ballot and none of the four candidates got the minimum of 100 Democratic write-ins needed to appear on the ballot in November.
