VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) will try another contractor in an effort to clean unsightly stains that have plagued its Highland Avenue water tanks since shortly after they went into service in 2015.
Meadville-based Mosbacher Painting LLC is expected to begin power washing the tanks located near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Limber Road on Sept. 27, according to MAWA consulting engineer Tom Thompson. The cleaning should be complete within a few days, he told the authority’s board.
The board had in July awarded the project to REBRIGHT Exterior Cleaning of Erie, which submitted a bid of $4,800, significantly lower than Mosbacher’s $19,500 bid and a third bid of $27,200 from National Wash Authority LLC of Morrison, Illinois.
But after REBRIGHT began the work in early August, the company proved incapable of finishing in a timely fashion, according to Thompson.
“They mobilized, had equipment malfunctions, remobilized, had additional malfunctions, had equipment issues, had labor issues,” he told the board during its meeting Wednesday, “They just couldn’t get the work done and we weren’t willing to wait to continue.”
Board members questioned the significant gap between the REBRIGHT bid and the two others received in July. Mosbacher bid $19,500 for the tank-cleaning project while National Wash Authority LLC of Morrison, Illinois, bid $27,200.
At the time, Project Manager Bob Harrington said he had been concerned as well and had contacted REBRIGHT regarding the gap in prices.
“They’re response was, ‘Good for us,” he told the board. “They feel pretty confident in their ability to do the job.”
Adam Pasold, owner of REBRIGHT, acknowledged on Friday that equipment and staffing issues had arisen for the company in early August, but said that heavy rain during the first half of the month was the primary source of delay.
In addition, he said, “There wasn’t a time frame discussed regarding completion of the project.”
The cleaning was going well, Pasold added, pointing to a significant lightening of stains on the tank walls that has been evident over the past month. The effect, according to Pasold, resulted from application of cleaning chemicals that attack the organic growth responsible for the stains.
“The most upsetting part, if there was one is that the most expensive part was done,” he said, referring to the chemical application process. “There were just some man hours and spraying to be done. We were actually really excited how the process was going.”
MAWA board member Mark Gildea, who has repeatedly drawn attention to the issue of tank aesthetics over recent years, said during the Wednesday meeting that REBRIGHT’s ability to complete the job had been a concern “right from the get-go.”
“We had a lower than anticipated bid, much lower than the other bidders, on it, so there was a concern right away that the contractor might not be qualified to do the work,” Gildea said. “Unfortunately that was what ended up happening, and we had to end up going to the second bidder at some significant additional cost. At the end of the day it’s without a doubt the right thing to do.”
Thompson said that Mosbacher’s price for the project would not be higher than the $19,500 the company originally bid and could be lower because of the chemical application performed by REBRIGHT.
Pasold said his company was being paid for labor and materials on the work performed.
