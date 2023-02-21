VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) will use more than $500,000 remaining from a multi-year infrastructure upgrade to address a problem area at the south end of the city.
At their meeting last week, board members unanimously approved a change order for $513,000 in water line replacements near the intersection of Clark Road and South Main Street. The work will be performed by Klinginsmith Enterprises of Conneaut Lake.
“The authority would gain a much needed waterline repair solution that’s been a problem and also utilize the balance of funds,” Tom Thompson, MAWA’s consulting engineer, told the board.
The proposed work must still be approved by Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST), the state agency that provided the low-interest loan that has funded MAWA’s multi-year Water System Improvement Project. Thompson described PENNVEST approval as a routine step in the process and said that work would likely start in mid-March or early April assuming that approval is received.
Thompson said that because of the PENNVEST funding MAWA was limited in its selection of contractors to those approved as part of the original project scope.
The work will replace lines on Clark Road between South Main Street and the Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad tracks, Project Manager Bob Harrington told MAWA board members on Wednesday. The water lines in the area have become a frequent source of trouble since lines were replaced along Clark Road east of its intersection with South Main Street. That upgrade came in 2019 and early 2020 in an earlier phase of the authority’s $3.1 million Water System Improvement Project.
“Almost immediately after we did that work, it changed some of the pressure down there and we continue to have breaks on the right side of Clark Road over to the railroad tracks,” Harrington said. “It’s just a bad spot. We’ve known that for years.”
The section of water lines being replaced should have another 25 to 30 years of service life, according to Harrington, but it has not performed as expected.
“It’s got some rot and soft spots in it,” he said, “and so we get a break, we go down to repair it, then you’re backing up 5 more feet.”
The project will likely have a negligible impact on traffic in the area, according to Thompson.
MAWA’s Water System Improvement project began in 2019 when the authority was approved for a $3 million PENNVEST loan and a state grant of $70,000. The loan came with a 1 percent interest rate and a 30-year repayment term. Previous work has included extensive line and valve replacements along parts of Bessemer, Jefferson, Willow, Ellicott and Linden streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.