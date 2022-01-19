VERNON TOWNSHIP — Two of the customary activities that keep a water company busy were down slightly for 2021, according to figures reported Wednesday during the Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) monthly meeting.
Project Manager Bob Harrington told the board that authority crews had repaired 14 water main breaks over the course of the year and responded to 1,230 PA One Call requests. For December, the authority had no line breaks and 86 One Call responses.
“That’s way down,” Harrington said with regard to the amount of main breaks.
PA One Call or 811 services provide underground utility line location for residents or business planning to dig for construction projects. When responding to such calls, MAWA staff members typically mark the location of water service from the curb to the residence or business in question and mark the location of relevant water mains, according to Harrington. Other utility companies are responsible for marking their underground infrastructure elements.
In 2020, a year that was disrupted by the extended economic shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MAWA repaired 15 main breaks and conducted 1,284 PA One Call responses, according to reports presented at the authority’s monthly meetings.
Harrington said One Call responses can vary widely in terms of the time demands they place on the authority. He estimated that more than 80 percent of such responses are for small projects involving perhaps 10 feet of digging. Other projects, such as road resurfacing, can require marking mains and service lines for much longer areas.
After the meeting, Harrington said the weekend’s snowstorm had not resulted in any main breaks.
Authority crews also turned five valves in December as part of an ongoing maintenance program for recently installed valves in the MAWA system.
“We’ve added and we’ve replaced a lot of valves over the last three or four years,” Harrington said. “We don’t typically go out and routinely exercise some of the 40-year-old valves because it’s a disaster.”
Harrington also reported that a new utility vehicle purchased over the summer had arrived on Friday.
“That timing was pretty fortuitous,” he said in a reference to the heavy snowfall that occurred Monday. In August, board members approved the purchase of a Kubota RTV-X1100C utility vehicle from Greenhill Farms Equipment Inc. of Cambridge Springs for $22,669.10. The vehicle’s snow plow and salt spreader proved useful during the storm, according to Harrington.