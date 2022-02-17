VERNON TOWNSHIP — One month after reporting that water main breaks were “way down” for 2021, Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) Project Manager Bob Harrington reported a spike in breaks over the first six weeks of 2022.
“It’s main break season,” he told the board that oversees the authority at its monthly meeting Wednesday. “They were absolutely related to the temperature.”
Harrington said repeated cyclings between freezing and thawing conditions caused underground water to shift “and it literally finds all these weak spots.”
The weak spots tend to involve connections between parts of the underground network, according to Harrington.
Four breaks occurred in January, he said, and another three or four already have occurred in February.
Harrington listed each of the January breaks and noted the damage involved pipes of varied sizes. The breaks affected an 8-inch main on Martha Drive, a 6-inch main on East College Street, a 4-inch main on Pine Street, and a 2-inch main on William Street. The February breaks will be included in his March report.
Last month, Harrington reported that authority crews had repaired 14 water main breaks over the course of 2021.
In 2020, a year that was disrupted by the extended economic shutdown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, MAWA repaired 15 main breaks, according to reports presented at the authority’s monthly meetings. Reports show that 24 main breaks were repaired in 2019.
After the meeting on Wednesday, Harrington said none of the recent breaks resulted in significant loss of service for customers, which he credited to the valve replacement program the authority has implemented over the past few years.
“It’s much easier today,” he said. “We can bring the system under control pretty quick. We don’t have to keep backing up so far to get lines shut down.”