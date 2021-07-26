Officials at Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) took action last week to address widespread mildew-related streaking on its Highland Avenue water tanks, but also acknowledged that tank aesthetics would likely require continuing attention — and expense — in coming years.
Members of the board that oversees the authority voted 4-0 to have the tanks power washed for $4,800. Board member John Fulmer was absent from the meeting.
The work, expected to be completed during the first two weeks of August, will be performed by REBRIGHT Exterior Cleaning of Erie.
“This certainly won’t put it to bed,” Project Manager Bob Harrington told the board. “We’re going to have to come back, whether it’s on a two-year, three-year (schedule) — it’d be wonderful to find a way to stretch it out. The longer we can stretch it out, the better, but I think this is going to be the solution.”
Board member Mark Gildea, pointing out that the tanks had last been power washed approximately three years ago, urged other members to be prepared to address the unsightly stripes sooner rather than later.
“We don’t want to go down the same street we did before where they’re in such bad condition as they are right now,” he said.
Consulting engineer Tom Thompson has explained in past discussions of the staining problem that the streaks are likely exacerbated by pollen from nearby trees. After the 2018 cleaning, he advised the board that the tanks would likely have to be cleaned every year or two.
Harrington said there’s reason to believe the next cleaning will be more lasting. When the tanks were washed in 2018 at a cost of $8,500, MAWA officials directed that the cleaning equipment be operated at low pressure in order to avoid damaging the tanks’ stucco-like finish, where the staining is most evident.
In researching the cleaning options this summer, Harrington said it became clear that the finish could withstand much more forceful cleaning. When the tanks are cleaned next month, the power washers are expected to be operated at nearly three times the pressure used for the last cleaning, according to Harrington.
Removing the stains isn’t the only appearance-related source of concern for the $6 million tanks completed in 2015. Testing various power washing strategies revealed that the tanks will soon need to be repainted, according to Harrington.
“The dome — the roof of the tank is showing its age,” he said. “That’s where it became obvious that we were going to need to paint the tanks, certainly in the next five years.”
REBRIGHT submitted the lowest of three bids on the project. In fact, the difference between the low bid and the other bids of $19,500 and $27,200 was so large it drew the attention of the board. Harrington said he had contacted the company regarding the wide gap in bids.
“Their response was, ‘Good for us,” he told the board. “They feel pretty confident in their ability to do the job.”
