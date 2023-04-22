VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority crews kept water flowing to customers through nearly 47 hours of recent power outages, Project Manager Bob Harrington reported to authority board members this week.
“Everything worked exactly the way you want it to,” Harrington said during the authority’s meeting Wednesday. “It’s labor intensive and there’s a lot of running around to make sure everything is doing what it’s supposed to.
“We didn’t have any customers without water,” Harrington added.
In some respects, the widespread nature of the outages exceeded the utility’s emergency planning, according to Harrington.
“I don’t think even the worst-case scenario saw all of Crawford County losing power,” Harrington said. “So we lost power everywhere. What that meant was, we also lost power at the tanks themselves.”
About 16,000 Penelec customers in Crawford County, about 6,000 of them in the city of Meadville, lost power due to storm damage that began March 25. Winds battered the area again the following weekend, leaving about 15,000 customers of Penelec and Northwestern Rural Electric Co-operative customers without power April 1.
With no power at the Limber Road and Hillcrest water tanks, authority crews were forced to switch from the usually automated process of keeping the tanks at the proper level to manual reading of pressure gauges and activating the pumps, which were powered by a portable generator.
Power outages typically require authority crews to deploy to one water tower or the other, but in this case crews responded to both towers, transporting the generator from one to the other.
“The cord that we use to connect this thing is like wrestling a python,” Harrington said. “Once we got it set up, the guys were able to transfer it back and forth and keep all the water flowing.”
After the meeting, authority Chairman Tim Groves said he was proud of the response.
“It was a wild time, that’s for sure,” Groves said. “I think everybody did great, considering.”
