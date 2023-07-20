Ron Mattocks, Bull Moose Marketing’s owner and vice president of strategy, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the PA Downtown Center (PDC).
This appointment serves as a testament to the agency’s industry expertise and dedication to community revitalization.
The PA Downtown Center is the only statewide nonprofit organization solely dedicated to the revitalization and preservation of Pennsylvania’s downtowns and commercial districts. By fostering collaboration and providing resources through the National Main Street Center, the organization plays a crucial role in driving economic growth and cultivating vibrant urban centers in communities across the state.
“I am honored to be appointed to the board,” Mattocks said. “Vibrant downtowns are the lifeblood of a community, and I am excited to contribute to the PDC’s efforts. I’m eager to be part of an organization respected for its work to foster economic growth, strengthen local businesses, and create spaces that residents and visitors can be proud of.”
Drawing from his experience in destination marketing, heritage tourism, historic conservation, community development and strategic planning, Mattocks brings a broad mix of perspectives that will lend to the PDC and board’s value as he represents the region. His desire to help make communities better places to work and live through innovative destination marketing strategies aligns with the organization’s mission.
Founded in Meadville in 2017, Bull Moose Marketing is a veteran-owned agency offering brand strategies, marketing services and website development to destination marketing organizations and economic development entities looking to deliver on their brand promise and improve their local economies through actionable marketing.
