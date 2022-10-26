The October match at the Black Ash Sportsman Handgun Adventure Trail will be Sunday at 9 a.m.
Organizers said this will be a woods walk silhouette shoot with classes for .22 rimfire rifle, .22 rimfire handguns and centerfire handguns. The three major classes will also be split between scope shooters and open sight shooters. There are also separate classes for youth shooters (shooters 16 and under) and all youth shooters shoot for free. All scorecards must be returned to the registration desk by 3 p.m.
This will be the last match of the shooting season.
The club is located on Clark Road off of State Route 27, approximately 12 miles from Meadville and 15 miles from Titusville.
• More information: Visit www.blackashsportsman.org
