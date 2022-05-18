CHAMBERSBURG — Pennsylvania Republicans rallied behind state Sen. Doug Mastriano, pushing the Christian conservative to the front of the nine-candidate field to win the party’s primary election for governor on Tuesday night.
Unofficial returns from the Pennsylvania Department of State show Mastriano leading all GOP challengers after polls closed Tuesday. The Associated Press, among other media outlets, called the race for Mastriano shortly before 10 p.m. At the time, Mastriano received more than 42 percent of the vote.
While returns aren’t yet official, Mastriano proclaimed victory, too.
“Put on your seat belts, we’re about to take this state back and change history,” Mastriano told a crowd of supporters at a watch party in Chambersburg.
The general election is on Nov. 8. The Republican nominee faces Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the lone Democrat Party candidate who also won his party’s nomination. The winner succeeds Gov. Tom Wolf, a term-limited Democrat.
At a post-primary election celebration at The Orchards Restaurant, Mastriano laid clear his priorities beginning the first day, should he ultimately be elected governor.
He said COVID-19 mandates, if any remain, would disappear. So would “jab for job” requirements. He said he’d reinstate National Guard and Air Guard members who may have been removed from service for refusing a vaccine.
Mastriano championed school transparency, school choice, abortion restrictions and property tax reform; said critical race theory is “over”; and said “only biological females can play on biological female teams.”
“We’re going to get back to basics. This is our time,” Mastriano said.
Following behind Mastriano were former congressman and Hazleton mayor Lou Barletta, who conceded in a phone call to Mastriano, as well as Bill McSwain, a former federal prosecutor for Pennsylvania’s Eastern District.
Both held double-digit percentages of the vote but were far behind Mastriano, according to unofficial results.
Rounding out the field were businessman Dave White; retired surgeon Dr. Nche Zama; Melissa Hart, former state senator and congresswoman; Republican strategist Charlie Gerow; Joe Gale, Montgomery County commissioner; and Jake Corman, state Senate president pro tempore.
Mastriano on Friday dismissed the intraparty alignment of Corman and Hart, who suspended their campaigns and threw support behind Barletta just five days ahead of the primary.
The next day, former President Donald Trump made a late-arriving maneuver of his own, endorsing the retired U.S. Army colonel after Mastriano separated in polling from a top-heavy field. Trump and Mastriano, the latter having been subpoenaed by a House Select Committee, continue to dispute the results of the 2020 election that saw President Joe Biden win office in The White House.
The Associated Press and the Philadelphia Inquirer report that Republican party leadership worries Mastriano won’t connect with swing voters to overcome the statewide edge Democrats have in registered voters.
“Pennsylvanians need a governor who can meet this moment, but Republicans just nominated a dangerous extremist who wants to take away our freedoms,” Shapiro said Tuesday night. “The contrast in this election could not be clearer.”
That edge stood at 553,827 at the May 2 close of voter registration.
At the post-primary party, Mastriano and his wife, Rebbie, greeted supporters in the venue’s ballroom as Christian singer Sean Feucht performed modern worship music — an intersection of religion and right-wing conservatism that’s defined the Mastriano campaign.
The audience in the crowded ballroom sang and prayed with the night’s guest speakers. They affirmed beliefs that the country’s founding and its future is based on Christianity.
The candidate aimed criticisms at media members, saying too often he and his supporters are pinned with “hate-filled” descriptions. He said media who attack their Christian beliefs would find no access to the campaign. Mastriano drew parallels between himself and Pennsylvania’s founder, William Penn, a converted Quaker who sought religious freedom.
He was critical of being pegged as a far-right extremist, instead pushing the extremist moniker onto Democrats and its liberal wing.
“Josh Shapiro will continue the deadly and dangerous far-left policies of Gov. Tom Wolf,” Mastriano said.
The outcome of the November general election will influence what actions succeed with respect to the General Assembly regulating abortion should state control be granted and federal protections stripped in the pending ruling before the U.S. Supreme Court. The leaked draft majority opinion of justices signals Roe v. Wade could be overturned.
A Republican victory would also empower legislative initiatives to reform Pennsylvania’s election code, almost surely bringing an end to no-excuse, mail-in voting and enacting photo identification requirements at the polls.
Wolf inked vetoes several times to past legislative proposals by the GOP to reshape abortion care and voting. Shapiro pledges the same protections if elected.
Mastriano opposes abortion outright including exceptions for rape, incest and risk of death to the pregnant mother. As state senator, he’s already proposed the equivalent of a six-week ban.
He withstood intraparty criticism about voting for the mail-in law, Act 47, by pinning blame on its implementation by Democrats and interpretations by the state Supreme Court. He’s supported calls for its repeal.
