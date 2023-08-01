Penn State Extension Master Watershed Steward Program of Erie, Warren and Crawford counties is hosting its annual native tree and shrub sale.
The sale features a limited supply of 28 native trees and shrubs that provide food, shelter and nesting habitat for wildlife, as well as privacy, shade, foliage and landscape beautification. Planting trees is also a great way to reduce flooding, stabilize soil and filter pollutants.
“There is something truly magical that happens when you start adding native species to the landscape. It’s one of the top ways to invite more birds, butterflies and native bee species to your yard,” says Leah Zerbe, a nature columnist and Master Watershed Steward. “If you plant it, they will come!”
All sale trees and shrubs are native to Pennsylvania and sourced from a preeminent native plant nursery. Proceeds from this fundraiser support the Erie, Warren and Crawford County Master Watershed Steward Program and its efforts to share education and inspire improvements within our local watersheds. And remember, fall is one of the best times to plant new trees.
This is a preorder-only sale. No plants will be sold at the pickup locations.
Orders are being accepted through Aug. 27. Pickup day is Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Picnicana Park, 9260 Old French Road, Waterford.
• To order online: Visit http://tinyurl.com/MWS-2023TreeSale.
Learn more about the tree sale by visiting https://extension.psu.edu/mws-tree-sale. A complete list of trees and shrubs with planting requirements is available on the “Tree/Shrub Catalog” tab at http://tinyurl.com/MWS-2023TreeSale.
• To order by phone: Call (877) 345-0691 weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.