VERNON TOWNSHIP — Opponents of the state’s mask mandate for schools did not achieve the victory they had hoped for at Crawford Central School Board’s meeting on Monday evening, but they made a statement simply with their presence — their unmasked presence.
A week after a crowd of about 15 mask mandate opponents asked the board to vote on accepting mask exemption notes from parents with no medical verification, the issue was not on the agenda. District officials told the audience that a lack of support from board members for such a vote meant that it had not been placed on the agenda.
The visual contrast between approximately 15 unmasked and about 25 masked audience members reinforced the contrasting pictures of how masking affects students that were offered by those on opposing sides of the issue.
Those who wanted the choice of masking or not masking to be placed in the hands of parents described children coming home with headaches every day, unable to focus and demoralized by the experience.
“Trying to learn is difficult and even harder with masks,” 13-year-old Crawford Central student Isabella Symes said in offering the first of more than 40 minutes of public comments during the board meeting. “As a student who has trouble staying focused, a mask doesn’t help. In fact, it makes it harder to focus.”
Citing the reports of their own children and reading from letters written by students in the district, several parents extended the picture of the school experience under the mask mandate.
Holding up a spiral notebook in which her elementary school daughter had written a letter after school on Monday, Cochranton parent Monica Irwin described her increasingly frustrated child. After a day of mask wearing broken only by a brief lunch, Irwin’s daughter came home, her face “deep red” from the heat.
“It says her name at the top,” Irwin told the board as she held the letter up, “then, ‘My mask is getting hotter. I hate them.’”
But while opponents of the mask mandate criticized the effectiveness of masks and lamented the toll they are taking on children, mask supporters offered a different vision of the student experience inside Crawford Central schools.
Meghan Willis, a senior at Meadville Area Senior High who was one of several student representatives to offer monthly reports, told the board that “COVID-wise the school has been doing well with masking efforts.”
“Other schools have been having trouble with quarantines and shutdowns,” Willis continued, “so we’re thankful we’re able to continue having a pretty normal school year.”
Wearing masks in school, especially at the elementary level, has largely been an issue for adults, not for students, according to Sue Mulvey, a nurse for the district.
“Kids are not coming to me every day saying they don’t want to wear a mask,” Mulvey told the board. “In fact, children are coming to me seeking a mask when they don’t have one or when their parents haven’t sent them to school with one.”
For mask mandate supporters, like former school board member Stu Rothman, the board has a duty to protect children in the district by enforcing the mask mandate.
But to parents like Kathy Deeter, the district is usurping the role of parents and harming children in the process by allowing no mask breaks, even when elementary students are playing outside.
Approaching the lectern to speak to the board, Deeter removed the mask she had worn to the meeting, saying she was unable to breathe if she talked with a mask on. Her family had COVID, she told the board, and despite being asthmatic and overweight, her son recovered in just two days — much more quickly than she and her husband had.
“It’s not your job to protect him,” she told the board. “That’s my job.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Tom Washington questioned the idea that students were not receiving mask breaks and were being required to wear masks during outdoor recess. Washington said he would double check to confirm that breaks were being allowed.
School board President Jan Feleppa said it was “disappointing, to say the least,” that meeting participants had ignored the building’s mask requirement.
“I’m not going to get into a physical battle with somebody choosing not to do it,” Feleppa said. “I would have really hoped that they would taken the initiative that we requested of them.”
But Washington saw reason to be optimistic about the results of the meeting, which featured passionate speakers on both sides of the mask issue but remained civil and orderly as three uniformed police officers monitored the proceedings from just outside the crowded meeting room.
“No matter what side we fell on tonight, I’m proud of our community,” Washington said. “We had a debate. We had a discussion, and that’s what democracy is.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.