A video conceived and produced by a team of Meadville Area Senior High School students will be part of a Smithsonian Institute traveling exhibit aimed at highlighting the voices of rural youth.
The video, “The Legacy of Tool City: Manufacturing in Meadville, PA,” highlights a rich history the students themselves were largely unfamiliar with and explores the ways in which that history continues to shape the city and its youth today.
“I was impressed with their idea — to have a vision and to bring it to reality,” said Jill Hyatt, the MASH teacher who helped coordinate the students’ efforts. “I was particularly impressed with the quality because this was very independent. I have kids doing independent projects all the time, but I helped very little with this, even coordinating.”
The resulting video will be included in the “Spark! Places of Innovation” exhibition, part of the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, which brings the institute’s resources to small towns across the country.
The “Spark!” exhibition will feature touch screen kiosks displaying short videos that feature youth-focused accounts of the history and places that have shaped their communities. Next year, small towns in Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan will host the exhibit.
At just over five minutes long, the MASH video qualifies as short, but producing it required months of planning, securing and carrying out interviews, plus research and writing, not to mention weeks of editing to boil down an iceberg’s worth of material into the final cut of the video.
“It was a lot of work for a short video,” said freshman Maria Megill-Herrera, the team member responsible for much of the editing.
The work began in the spring, when Megill-Herrera and team member Tate Walker were still middle schoolers. Though the youngest members of the group, they had video production experience from the school’s “MAMS PM” newscast that came in handy. Other team members had produced winning videos for the Northwest Industrial Resource Center’s regional “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” contest.
Sophomore Josh McMichael was part of that group, and his experience led to his role as the narrator for what the team soon approached as a short-form documentary on Meadville’s manufacturing history and its connection to young people today.
“I’ve been a part of some other video projects, so I was kind of in my element,” McMichael said, “but it’s a little nerve wracking because, you know, it’s going to the Smithsonian.”
As the students’ plan began to take shape in the fall, junior Camryn Guffey tackled the team’s public relations, setting up interviews with important local figures who would be featured in the video, much the same way a Ken Burns documentary shifts between interview subjects and archival elements. The goal, Guffey said, was to show “how youth is involved in manufacturing and how Meadville is promoting youth.”
Among the interviews the team secured were Jon DeArment, president and chief operating officer of Channellock; Hope Fiely, a 2017 MASH graduate who is now a project engineer with Channellock; and Chris Yost, the Cochranton Junior-Senior High School technology education teacher who coaches the school’s championship RoboBOTS team.
Over the course of the spring, Guffey, junior Braden Costello and other team members traveled to Cochranton to spend much of the day documenting Yost’s tech education program. Costello also shot video at the RoboBOTS competition held at MASH in April.
The finished video opens with an introduction featuring archival materials on Talon Inc. and Meadville’s manufacturing history. Moving to the present day, the action scenes from RoboBOTS offset the various interviews, with McMichael’s steady narration tying everything together.
As the work continued, Makaylah Kelso joined the project, working on the long editing process and bringing the team up to six members. Their commitment was instrumental, Hyatt said, especially considering a few technical glitches that threatened to turn the work into “a comedy of errors.”
From camera issues and an accidental deletion of the team’s video footage to a laptop that had the necessary software but that wouldn’t function outside of the high school, it seemed like technology was working against the team’s attempt to tell the story of Meadville manufacturing.
“I was ready to quit, honestly,” Hyatt said, “but they were like, ‘Mrs. Hyatt, it’s the Smithsonian. We’ll figure it out.’”
As they persevered, the team members gained deeper understanding of Talon’s importance, they said, and were introduced to a variety of ongoing outreach and development efforts designed to ensure Meadville’s manufacturing future.
Along the way, they learned practical skills involving community outreach as well, Guffey said.
“It was really eye-opening to talk to people in our community that we wouldn’t have before,” she said. “It was really influential to see how Meadville citizens are helping other Meadville citizens to be successful.”
In the end, according to Walker, the team members creating the video learned much the same things they hope Smithsonian audiences will take away from their video.
“To learn about the history and what makes Meadville Meadville,” he said, explaining the goal of the mini-documentary, “the unique aspects of different businesses and individuals that make it the community we know and love.”
