A graduating senior at Meadville Area Senior High has received a full scholarship to attend Michigan State University (MSU) beginning this fall.
Adam Duffy of Meadville plans to major in music education and music performance at the school in East Lansing.
“I chose MSU for the diverse opportunities presented to me and the amazing faculty with whom I will work,” he said.
The scholarships are valued at about $130,000 for in-state students and approximately $230,000 for out-of-state students.
During his time at Meadville High, Duffy enjoyed being a member of Brass Ensemble and Jazz Band and participated in Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) festivals. He was a PMEA All-State Musician in 2019, 2020 and 2021. He was a National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All National Musician in 2020 and 2021, a National Merit Finalist, and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Duffy was selected from more than 1,300 of the top high school seniors who applied to MSU, participated in interviews and took an intensive general knowledge exam this past winter.
In all, 17 incoming MSU students have been awarded an Alumni Distinguished Scholarship or University Distinguished Scholarship that will cover full tuition, room and board, and a stipend for up to eight semesters of study.
“We are delighted to welcome all of the Alumni and University Distinguished Scholars as well as all of those who took part in the selection processes this year,” said Matthew Zierler, interim dean of the Honors College. “These students have already demonstrated a high level of achievement and intellectual curiosity, and we are looking forward to them bringing their talents and excitement to the Honors College and MSU.”